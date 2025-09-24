Sleuth-Worthy Stories

From classic detective stories to fun mysteries with quirky characters, Maricopa County Library District has rounded up some great mystery reads for all ages! Ready to uncover your next favorite mystery? Get started with these titles or discover all your county library has to offer at mcldaz.org

0-3 YEARS OLD

Hide-and-Seek: A First Book of Position Words by R. D. Ornot

Bear, Fox, and Owl play a game of hide-and-seek in a woodland playground, using simple clues to show where they’re hiding like inside the castle or on the slide. For young children, it’s a gentle mystery where each page invites them to guess where a friend might be hiding next, turning learning into a fun surprise.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: If your child loves playing peek-a-boo or hide-and-seek, this simple picture book introduces the fun of solving little mysteries by looking for clues and making predictions, all while teaching important position words like under, behind, and between. The warm interactions between characters also offer a reassuring message about friendship and taking turns, ideal for nurturing strong personal and social development. -Marisela M., Library Paraprofessional

Wings (from the Whose Is It? series) by Katrine Crow

This simple board book features close-up photographs of wings and asks the question: “Whose is it?” Little ones will love guessing which animal the clear, patterned, bright, or large wings belong to!

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: Using detailed photographs and rich vocabulary, this book works on your child’s detective skills! Toddlers will use prior knowledge, make observations, and look for clues to guess the animal, while babies will be introduced to these concepts. Your child will be held in suspense as you turn the page! -Jennifer B., Librarian

4-6 YEARS OLD

Alphabet Mystery by Audrey Wood

Charley has gone to sleep and tucked his alphabet letters into bed. Not everything is quite what it seems when little “a” shouts that little “x” is not in his bed where he should be! Can the rest of the little alphabet letters find little “x” and the missing magical pencil before Charley wakes up?

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: This action-packed mystery is sure to thrill readers aged 4-6 who are curious about what adventures their letters get up to when they go to sleep. – Mary B., Librarian

Chapter Two Is Missing by Josh Lieb

When the second chapter of this book suddenly vanishes, a bewildered narrator, an unhelpful detective, and a suspicious janitor scramble to solve the mystery, with your help as the reader. Along the way, you’ll encounter missing punctuation, runaway letter M’s, and even a chapter from a completely different story!

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: It’s playful format and clever humor make it a fun and engaging read for kids and adults alike. It features an engaging mystery with interactive elements that invite young readers to participate by sending in their own clues and tips. -Marisela M., Library Paraprofessional

1st – 3rd GRADE

Detective Duck by Henry Winkler and Lin Oliver

Willow Feathers McBeaver, a duckling, has big dreams of becoming a detective. When a flying object lands in the pond, Willow and her friends set out to find out what the mysterious object is.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: Short chapters and vivid full-color illustrations by award-winning illustrator, Dan Santat, make this a fun early chapter book. A second book, Detective Duck: The Case of the Missing Tadpole, is also available. – Amy C., Librarian

Inspector Flytrap by Tom Angleberger

Inspector Flytrap and Nina the goat are an unlikely duo working together to solve crimes around the city. From missing pickle paper weights to mysteries at the art museum, Inspector Flytrap and Nina do it all. Will they be able to solve all of the mysteries being called in or will they clamp up under this pressure?

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: From the snappy dialogue to the fast-paced, action-packed adventure, this series is perfect for young readers looking for a mystery-solving adventure where anyone and anything can be a great detective! Anyone who likes Dog Man and The Bad Guys will be unable to put this thrilling series down. -Mary B., Librarian

4th – 6th GRADE

Final Word by Janet Sumner Johnson

Twins, Hope and Gordon, enter a spelling bee in hopes that the prize money will help the family financially. When they arrive at the spelling bee, held at a chalet, they find themselves on the hunt for a missing million-dollar manuscript and uncover family secrets along the way.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: This fast-paced puzzle mystery is a good read-alike for the classic, The Westing Game. It’s the first book in the Winterton Deception series and the second book, Fault Lines, is also available. -Amy C., Librarian

The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels by Beth Lincoln

Shenanigan Swift is looking forward to meeting all of her eccentric relatives (and finding her Uncle Vile’s lost fortune) at her first Swift family reunion. But, when Arch-Aunt Schadenfreude, the matriarch of the family, is pushed down the staircase, Shenanigan is compelled to identify the perpetrator and bring them to justice.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: Hilariously fun, with plenty of puns, wordplay, quirky characters, mystery and intrigue, this book is perfect for fans of Lemony Snicket and The Mysterious Benedict Society. -Jennifer G., Librarian

TEENS

The Agathas by Kathleen Glasgow and Liz Lawson

Alice and Iris are two completely different teens. One is an Agatha Christie-obsessed former “mean girl”. The other is a smart, struggling outsider. When Iris ends up tutoring Alice after her mysterious disappearance (and then reappearance) from high school, the true crime junkies team up to uncover the murder of Alice’s ex-friend. The story is layered with Agatha Christie-style mystery but with a modern twist, utilizing text-message exchanges and social media posts that make it feel like you are scrolling through the town’s secrets in real-time.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: I’d recommend this book to teens because of its fast pace and relatable characters, but also because the story is so engrossing. The lessons about trust, class, and standing up for what is right are not in the reader’s face, but rather subtly discovered through reading the story! – Karen E., Librarian

Pride and Premeditation by Tirzah Price

Seventeen-year-old Lizzie Bennett is determined to prove to her father that she can be a lawyer in his firm (and avoid marriage). When a scandalous murder occurs and a young man is imprisoned, Lizzie uses the opportunity to show her father her abilities by solving the case and finding the true killer, despite the interference of Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy. Will Lizzie solve the case and get her dream job, or will she wind up dead herself?

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: For fans of Jane Austen, although fine as a stand-alone for those not familiar, this retelling of Pride and Prejudice is great fun, a mix of Agatha Christie and Austen’s classics. The first of a series, this well-written and well-done mystery will delight teens and adults. – Jennifer G., Librarian