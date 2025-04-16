Local “Rad” Dad: Matt Hesselbacher

Matt Hesselbacher of Chandler, has been a single dad to his two children for over eight years after tragically losing his wife and college sweetheart, Pam.

What started as just a normal Saturday on November 16, 2016 when Pam took their two kids to the park while Matt stayed home to make dinner, would forever change all of their lives.

Pam was innocently crossing an intersection pushing the stroller with their 1-year-old daughter, Aubrey, in tow and 3-year-old son, Ryan riding his bike alongside, when she and the kids were struck by a vehicle that ran a red light.

The accident injured both kids, who were taken to a nearby children’s hospital, and it took the life of their mother, leaving Matt a widower.

“Matt was drowning in decisions,” said Claudia Riggle, long-time family friend of the Hasselbachers. “Planning the funeral for his wife while having to put his daughter in a medically induced coma; he had so much to do that he didn’t have time to fully grieve.”

Miraculously both kids survived, and Matt plunged forward as he figured out how to navigate life as a single dad to two young children, while working full-time at his job as an engineer.

“He wasn’t really signed up for solo parenting,” said Riggle. “But he does so much. He’s the mom and the dad, the cook, the therapist—all the things.”

Now, eight years after the accident, in an effort to keep the memory of his late wife alive, Riggle says Matt has done his best to honor Pam by creating fun traditions with the kids.

Each year they celebrate their mom’s birthday with pizza and cupcakes. He also shows them videos and tells funny stories about her – making sure they will always remember her in some way.

“If you met them now, they’re the most wonderful, well-adjusted kids – so sweet,” said Riggle. “Matt has done such a good job helping them adapt.”

In any spare moment, Riggle says Matt devotes his time to his kids – from helping his now 9-year-old daughter practice for an upcoming dance recital, building Legos on the floor with his 11-year-old son, or volunteering at their school – Matt has made it a priority to show up and be present in their lives.

“He will always meet his kids where they’re at,” said Riggle. “No matter what kind of day he’s had, he’ll have patience for them, make time for them, and show enthusiasm for the things they’re interested in.”

