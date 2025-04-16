Blue Star Museums – a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and museums across America—is offering free admission to active-duty military personnel and their families.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard–including Reservists, National Guardsman (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.

Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum. The 2025 Blue Star Museums program begins on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Here is a list of museums across Arizona that are participating in the Blue Star program:

APACHE JUNCTION

• Superstition Mountain Museum

CHANDLER

• Arizona Railway Museum

• Chandler Museum

DRAGOON

• Amerind Museum

ELOY

• Santa Cruz Valley Historic Museum

FLORENCE

• Pinal County Historical Museum

GILBERT

• HD South, Home Of The Gilbert Historical Museum

MESA

• Arizona Museum Of Natural History

• Caf Airbase Arizona

• I.D.E.A. Museum

PHOENIX

• Arizona Science Center

• Heard Museum

• Phoenix Art Museum

• Rosson House Museum At Heritage Square

• S’edav Va’aki Museum (Formerly Pueblo Grande Museum)

PRESCOTT

• Phippen Museum

SEDONA

• Sedona Heritage Museum

TEMPE

• ASU Buseck Center For Meteorite Studies

TUCSON

• Mini Time Machine Museum Of Miniatures

• Presidio San Agustín Del Tucson Museum

• Tohono Chul Park

• Tucson Museum Of Art & Historic Block

WICKENBURG

• Desert Caballeros Western Museum

WINSLOW

• Homolovi State Park & Winslow Homolovi Observatory

For more information on the Blue Star Museum Program visit arts.gov/initiatives/blue-star-museums