Blue Star Museums – a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and museums across America—is offering free admission to active-duty military personnel and their families.
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard–including Reservists, National Guardsman (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.
Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum. The 2025 Blue Star Museums program begins on Saturday, May 17, 2025.
Here is a list of museums across Arizona that are participating in the Blue Star program:
APACHE JUNCTION
• Superstition Mountain Museum
CHANDLER
• Arizona Railway Museum
• Chandler Museum
DRAGOON
• Amerind Museum
ELOY
• Santa Cruz Valley Historic Museum
FLORENCE
• Pinal County Historical Museum
GILBERT
• HD South, Home Of The Gilbert Historical Museum
MESA
• Arizona Museum Of Natural History
• Caf Airbase Arizona
• I.D.E.A. Museum
PHOENIX
• Arizona Science Center
• Heard Museum
• Phoenix Art Museum
• Rosson House Museum At Heritage Square
• S’edav Va’aki Museum (Formerly Pueblo Grande Museum)
PRESCOTT
• Phippen Museum
SEDONA
• Sedona Heritage Museum
TEMPE
• ASU Buseck Center For Meteorite Studies
TUCSON
• Mini Time Machine Museum Of Miniatures
• Presidio San Agustín Del Tucson Museum
• Tohono Chul Park
• Tucson Museum Of Art & Historic Block
WICKENBURG
• Desert Caballeros Western Museum
WINSLOW
• Homolovi State Park & Winslow Homolovi Observatory
For more information on the Blue Star Museum Program visit arts.gov/initiatives/blue-star-museums