Books: Parents

A Better Share

By Dr. Morgan Cutlip • Synopsis from publisher

Dr. Morgan Cutlip offers practical advice that goes beyond getting one’s spouse to pick up the slack and focuses on the unique perspectives and experiences of each partner, enabling both to feel seen and heard. She helps readers leave behind resentment and anxiety and begin to:

Understand why the mental load primarily falls on women and how it impacts sexual desire

Share perspectives, expectations, ownership, and accountability

Use actionable plans for divvying up tasks and teaching the next generation how to share the mental load.

Through research and stories based on real couples, A Better Share guides readers out of the endless stress and resentment cycle and into a relationship where sharing is caring, having fun together is a priority, and great sex isn’t a thing of the past.

Tidy Up Your Life

By Dr. Tyler Moore • Synopsis from publisher

A father of three with a stressful job, Tyler Moore felt his life resembled an overstuffed closet. When it all became too much—for his family’s 750-square-foot apartment and his mental health—he set out to unpack the physical and emotional mess around him.

Tidy Up Your Life includes:

How to identify what really matters both emotionally and physically

How to arrive at your own definition of “just enough”

Lifting some of the mental and physical burdens we feel when managing our homes

Tips for making a “one-area-a-weekday” cleaning schedule

A vital book for overwhelmed parents as well as overworked, stressed-out professionals, Tidy Up Your Life will help you live a more joyful, tidied-up life.

Satellite

By Simmons Buntin • Synopsis from publisher

In Satellite, Tucson author Simmons Buntin delves into the idea of belonging—in place, time, family, and community—in sixteen essays written over nearly two decades.

Buntin examines the beauty and challenges of raising a family and creating more sustainable communities in the Sonoran Desert—and, more broadly, in any of America’s diverse cultural and ecological landscapes. He explores the questions of:

How should community be defined?

How do we protect heritage in an age of globalization?

How do we find renewal following personal and place-based trauma?

What forms may grace take, and how can parents pass that dignity on to their children?

Buntin searches for a balance between the built and natural environments and the beings that inhabit them in a way that enables us not only to survive but to thrive together.

Burnout to Balance

By Jenna Hermans • Synopsis from publisher

If you’re someone who prides themselves on excelling in your role at work yet feels weighed down by burnout, this book is for you.

You’ll find strategies that acknowledge your drive for success while addressing the deep need for boundaries, self-care, and sustainable habits.

Jenna Hermans, COO, organizational management expert, and award-winning author of Chaos to Calm, shares her proven, practical strategies that have transformed the lives of thousands to improve work-life balance.

Drawing from personal experience, coaching expertise, and actionable strategies, this book is your go-to guide for reclaiming your energy, focus, and joy.