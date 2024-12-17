Brrr-illant Books for Winter

Young readers will get SNOW excited to read with these chilling books all about winter wonderlands, snowfalls, icy dilemmas, and more. While most parts of Arizona don’t get snow, it can be fun to read about, imagine, and help get you in the winter spirit.

So curl up with a warm blanket, start the fire place, and have a cozy reading day as you dive into these winter-themed books recommended by Pima County Libraries. library.pima.gov

Baby – 5 years

Snow by Jill McDonald

Young children love to play in the snow. Snow teaches them all about winter weather—with colors, shapes, sizes, and super-simple facts. Told in clear and easy terms and featuring bright, cheerful illustrations, making learning fun for young children. Each page offers helpful prompts for engaging with your child.

Little Owl’s Snow by Divya Srinivasan

Little Owl experiences his first snow and first winter, observing leaves falling, animal friends hibernating, and a chill from his feathers to his feet. And just as he and his friend raccoon are watching their breath make fog in the cold air, it happens: Snow!

2 – 6 years

Bunny Slopes by Claudia Rueda

Time to tackle the bunny slope! Shake to help Bunny make it snow, tilt to help Bunny ski down the slope, and turn to help Bunny escape a cliff in his path. Is there any obstacle Bunny can’t conquer? Little ones will love this interactive picture book, where they must help Bunny stay on course as he skies down the slope.

Bear Has a Story to Tell by Philip Christian Stead

In this endearing tale of friendship, animals are helped by Bear to get ready for winter. But will they be awake long enough for him to tell his story? Bear, with the help of his animal friends, remembers the story he had hoped to tell before the onset of winter.

4 – 8 years

Snow Sisters! by Kerri Kokias

Just like snowflakes, no two sisters are alike, but together, they can share the perfect snow day.

When snowflakes fall, two sisters react in different ways. One is excited and the other is wary. Each sister puts her own unique spin on activities like sledding, baking and building, until at last they come together in the sweet, satisfying conclusion.

Got to Get to Bear’s! by Brian Lies

Bear never asks for anything. So when a letter arrives for the little chipmunk Izzy, urgently requesting her presence, she can’t refuse—even if there is a blizzard on the way! This heartwarming tale of friendship from bestselling author Brian Lies will melt even the chilliest of hearts.