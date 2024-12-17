Ties That Bind

Books About Family Connection

Family is a tapestry woven from shared experiences, love, and sometimes a bit of chaos! Whether it’s the laughter of a family gathering, the heartache of a difficult goodbye, or the warmth of cherished traditions, stories about family capture the essence of our connections. From heartwarming tales to thought-provoking stories, these reads offer a glimpse into the unique and universal aspects of family that resonate with us all.

Handpicked by librarians from across Maricopa County Library District, grab a cozy blanket and dive into these memorable stories that remind us why family matters. Looking for more? Check out all your county library has to offer at mcldaz.org

0-3 YEARS OLD

Saturday by Oge Mora

Join a mother and daughter on a Saturday full of ups and downs that ultimately reminds them that the thing that matters most is spending time together.

Why You’ll Love it: We’ve all experienced a day where plans just don’t work out the way they’re supposed to–this book is a tender reminder that while things may try to stop us from having a good day, what matters most is getting to spend time with the people we love. There are also great strategies throughout for talking with little ones about how to keep our cool when we’re feeling disappointed! -Caroline L., Library Paraprofessional

Twinkle, Twinkle, Winter Night by Megan Litwin

A play on the traditional nursery rhyme, this story follows multiple families of one small town as they prepare for winter holidays. Highlighting how winter nights are warmed by diverse seasonal lighting traditions, the bustling little town adorns its streets with a parade of cultural illuminations, under which everyone feels at home.

Why You’ll Love it: Litwin’s gorgeous, easy-to-sing rhyming text is perfect for reading aloud with children, featuring bouncy alliteration, evocative imagery, and a curated collection of vocabulary that will spark imagination. Pages dazzle with bold, cartoony illustrations that emphasize the beautiful diversity of the holiday season, and how differences are brought together through the magic of holiday cheer. -Sally C., Librarian

4-6 YEARS OLD

Sugar in Milk by Thrity Umrigar

Set against a snowy cityscape mirroring the chilly inner world of the story’s main character, this book examines the feelings of isolation and otherness a young girl faces after leaving most of her family behind to move to America. Our lonely heroine sinks into the role of outsider, until her aunt invites her on a walk through the city where she relays a story of Persians emigrating to India, a story that encourages our heroine to regard her American surroundings with acceptance and warmth.

Why You’ll Love it: This is a perfect wintertime tale of cherishing past chapters while welcoming new beginnings that echoes the season’s shift from winter to spring. Umrigar’s story expertly captures the challenge of change while featuring artwork ornamented by uniquely Persian patterns and iconography. This sweet story is a reminder that there is room for acceptance, much like there is always room for sugar in milk. -Sally C., Librarian

Grandpas are the Greatest by Ben Faulks and Nia Tudor

Grandpas of all kinds are celebrated in this book. Each page spotlights a very different type of Grandpa but in the end one thing ties them all together: they all love their grandchildren and they love to pass along their skills to the next generation.

Why You’ll Love it: This book is a celebration of a grandpa’s expertise gained through experience and his joy in sharing what he has learned while spending time with his grandchild. -Kim L., Librarian

1st – 3rd GRADE

Gigi and Ojiji by Melissa Iwai

Gigi is excited to meet her grandfather, Ojiji, and has all kinds of fun activities planned for when he arrives from Japan. However, when Ojiji arrives things don’t go the way Gigi anticipates.

Why You’ll Love it: This award-winning beginning reader shows how love and understanding can help bridge cultural differences. If you love this first book, there are also more books to explore in the series including Gigi and Ojiji: What’s in a Name? and Gigi and Ojiji: Food for Thought. -Amy C., Collection Development

Gone Fishing: A novel in Verse by Tamera Will Wissinger

Sam is looking forward to a fishing trip with his dad but at the last minute, his sister Lucy is invited to tag along. While Lucy has her best day ever, Sam struggles with resentment.

Why You’ll Love it: This story is told using verse, which keeps the story lively and entertaining. The succinct text is also helpful to emergent readers while the plot will keeps them engaged and reading. Navigating family relationships and learning flexibility can be hard skills to master, but as Sam demonstrates, disappointments don’t have to ruin your day. -Kim L., Librarian

4th – 6th GRADE

Applesauce Weather by Helen Frost

When the first apple falls from a tree, Faith and Peter know its applesauce weather and time for stories from their Uncle Arthur. But, this is the first applesauce weather without Aunt Lucy, and the twinkle in Uncle Arthur’s eye has dimmed. Faith is sure she can help Uncle Arthur find that twinkle again—and learn the real story behind his missing finger!

Why You’ll Love it: This is a touching novel-in-verse about loss and coping with grief, family, and the importance of storytelling among generations. The format is great for reluctant readers, but anyone who loves the way a story is created and passed down will enjoy this! -Caroline L., Library Paraprofessional

Finding Orion by John David Anderson

Orion Kwirk just found out through a singing-clown telegram that his Grandpa Kwirk, his father’s father they only see once a year, has died. After attending the funeral, Orion and his family find themselves on a crazy adventure of discovering what type of man he truly was to those around him.

Why You’ll Love It: This a great family story that helps young people understand there are many sides to each person’s life. What you see and believe to be true about someone is not always the case if you just dig a little deeper, have some conversations, and learn about forgiveness and acceptance. -Kristine R., Librarian

TEENS

The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

One night, seventeen-year-old Avery Grambs is living in her car to escape her sister’s abusive relationship. The next night, she becomes a billionaire after the reading of a will. The catch? She must live in Hawthorne House for a year with the Hawthorne family. Unfortunately, the family vehemently opposes a stranger inheriting their fortune, leaving Avery in a web of distrust as mysterious clues emerge, suggesting that she may be more connected to the family than she ever imagined.

Why You’ll Love it: The various characters in this book are intriguing and keep the reader guessing throughout the book on who should be trusted. The twist at the end is great and entices the reader to continue along with the characters into the next story in the series. –Kristine R., Librarian

Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire

Sometimes your family becomes people that you choose instead of people you are born to. This is the case at Eleanor West’s Home for Wayward Children, where an eclectic group of teens find family in each other and their unique experience of tumbling into magical lands, but then returning lost and confused. Nancy is changed and needs help adjusting when darkness and tragedy strikes at her hew home. It’s up to Nancy and her new-found schoolmates to get to the heart of the matter.

Why You’ll Love it: The first in the Wayward Children series of fantastical worlds and unique characters, each told in quick, short books. This is not a traditional family story, but a series that shows the strength of bonds in found families and shared experiences. -Lindsey P., Librarian