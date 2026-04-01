Dive Into a Good Book

Swimming-Themed Reads for Kids

There’s nothing quite like the smell of sunscreen, the sound of splashing water, and a good book after swim time. This roundup of children’s swimming books from Pima County Libraries captures the joy, nerves, and triumphs that come with learning to swim—whether it’s a first dip in the pool or a big leap off the diving board. These stories are perfect for inspiring confidence and keeping swimming vibes going long after the towels are dry.

Baby – 5

Rosie the Dragon and Charlie Make Waves by Lauren H. Kerstein

It’s summertime, and you’re invited for a rollicking day at the pool with Charlie and his pet dragon (and best friend!), Rosie. But be careful—swimming with a dragon can be, um, challenging. As Rosie and Charlie blow bubbles (don’t forget your umbrella!), practice flutter kicks (watch out for tidal waves!), and offer shoulder rides (hang on tight!), Rosie proves that dragons make the most fun pets ever. Now if only Charlie can keep Rosie’s attention focused on the rules at the pool and NOT on her gummy snacks (you know, the ones that cause stinky dragon breath!)…Grab your towels and sunscreen and join Rosie and Charlie for a fun-filled summer adventure!

Leo Can Swim by Anna McQuinn

Leo and Daddy go to swim class where they kick, bounce, splash around, and dive like little fish. Joining other babies and their caretakers in the pool is a guarantee for unforgettable fun. This sweet story full of action and sound effects is a gentle introduction to pool facilities and parent-child swim lessons with a cast of diverse families who love to splash and play together. Keep an eye out for Leo’s other adventures!

2 – 6 years

My First Swim Class by Alyssa Satin Capucilli

It’s the first day of swim class in this early reader by Biscuit creator Alyssa Satin Capucilli. What will it be like? In swim class, students learn to blow bubbles, float on their backs, kick their legs, and to only swim when an adult or lifeguard is watching. Young readers will love seeing kids their age practice swimming in this adorable introduction to the sport!

1, 2, 3, Jump! by Lisl H. Detlefsen

From what to wear (a bathing suit, of course!) to what to expect (no, your teacher will not be a mermaid), 1, 2, 3, Jump! covers the what-if’s and how-to’s of getting in the pool for the first time. There’s a lot to worry about (can I be sucked in the filter?) and even more to be excited about (when can I wear flippers?), and our narrator has thought of everything. By the time she’s ready, you too will want to jump in!

4 – 8 years

Aquatics by Mari Bolte

Water sports at the Summer Games are amazing to watch! From swimming to diving and even water polo, elementary readers will discover the power and grace it takes to win gold in these aquatic events. Action photos and straightforward text introduce swimming’s Olympic history, equipment, and individual or team modes of play. A biographical story spotlights American Katie Ledecky, the most decorated female Olympic swimmer.

Mindy Kim Makes a Splash! by Lyla Lee

This adorable chapter book series follows Mindy Kim, a young Asian American girl as she learns to swim. Mindy Kim can’t wait to learn how to swim with her best friend, Sally! But during her first swim lesson, Mindy isn’t so sure she can keep up. With a little help from Sally and Theodore the Mutt, can Mindy learn how to make a splash?