Olivia and Liam are once again the most popular baby names in Arizona

Olivia is once again the top name for girls, and Liam — for the fifth year in a row — is the top name for boys, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. The preliminary list of top baby names comes from 2020 birth certificates submitted to the ADHS Bureau of Vital Records.

The top five girls names in Arizona for 2020 are: Olivia, Emma, Sophia, Mia and Isabella. The top five boys names for 2020 are Liam, Noah, Oliver, Mateo and Benjamin. An official count of the year’s top baby names will be verified and posted online at azhealth.gov in February.

Top baby names for girls in Arizona in 2020

Olivia Emma Sophia Mia Isabella Amelia Camila Charlotte Ava Luna Giana Scarlett Evelyn Mila Abigail Aria Penelope Emily Harper Victoria Sofia Aurora Elena Ella Elizabeth

Top baby names for boys in Arizona in 2020