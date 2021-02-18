Sunday, February 21, 2021
Home Articles Olivia and Liam are once again the most popular baby names...
ArticlesAges & StagesBabies

Olivia and Liam are once again the most popular baby names in Arizona

RAK Staff
RAK Staff
0
22

Olivia is once again the top name for girls, and Liam — for the fifth year in a row — is the top name for boys, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. The preliminary list of top baby names comes from 2020 birth certificates submitted to the ADHS Bureau of Vital Records.

The top five girls names in Arizona for 2020 are: Olivia, Emma, Sophia, Mia and Isabella. The top five boys names for 2020 are Liam, Noah, Oliver, Mateo and Benjamin. An official count of the year’s top baby names will be verified and posted online at azhealth.gov in February.

Top baby names for girls in Arizona in 2020

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Sophia
  4. Mia
  5. Isabella
  6. Amelia
  7. Camila
  8. Charlotte
  9. Ava
  10. Luna
  11. Giana
  12. Scarlett
  13. Evelyn
  14. Mila
  15. Abigail
  16. Aria
  17. Penelope
  18. Emily
  19. Harper
  20. Victoria
  21. Sofia
  22. Aurora
  23. Elena
  24. Ella
  25. Elizabeth

Top baby names for boys in Arizona in 2020

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Mateo
  5. Benjamin
  6. Elijah
  7. Sebastian
  8. Alexander
  9. Julian
  10. James
  11. Daniel
  12. Santiago
  13. Michael
  14. Mason
  15. Ezekiel
  16. Aiden
  17. David
  18. Elias
  19. Levi
  20. Ezra
  21. Lucas
  22. Logan
  23. Samuel
  24. Luke
  25. Ethan

 

Previous articleExpecting? What to know about choosing your baby’s doctor
RAK Staff
RAK Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Articles

Expecting? What to know about choosing your baby’s doctor

admin -
A good time to start thinking about finding a pediatrician for your new baby is at the beginning of your third trimester. The last month...
Read more
Articles

Pandemic Pregnancy: Expecting the unexpected during COVID-19

Karen Barr -
As if the physical and emotional adjustments to pregnancy and childbirth weren’t enough, tens of thousands of Arizona women have been experiencing it under...
Read more
Articles

Teens explore health careers at Midwestern University’s free summer program

Michelle Renee Adams -
April 1 is the application deadline for Valley students hoping to participate in Midwestern University’s summer Health Careers Institute for High School Students. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

STAY CONNECTED

14,068FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
864FollowersFollow
10,262FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Events Calendar

« February 2021 » loading...
S M T W T F S
2
4
6

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

  • This helps us in planning content.

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 10645 N. Tatum Blvd.
  • Suite #200-314
  • Phoenix, AZ 85028
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2021 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO