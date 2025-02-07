Enter to win tickets to Cluville in Scottsdale!

Cluville is a kids escape room designed for children aged 6 to 14, perfect for birthday party celebrations or family bonding experiences. Located at the Arizona Boardwalk (9500 East Vía de Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85256) Cluville provides a unique blend of entertainment and education, encouraging kids to engage in imaginative play while developing essential problem-solving skills. This one-of-a-kind entertainment destination features four distinct escape rooms, each created to intrigue different interests. They include an Alien Invasion, Old Wizard, Secret Potion, and Detective Agency Room. All of the rooms not only entertain but also stimulate cognitive development and ignite curiosity. Children will communicate, solve mysteries, make memories, and feel accomplished together. Parents are welcome to join their kids in the escape rooms to work as a family or kids can be left alone to escape with a Cluville game master in the room with them.

Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 10 AM-7 PM

Friday: 10 AM -8 PM

Saturday: 9 AM-8 PM

Sunday: 9 AM-7 PM

