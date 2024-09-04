Learning about ‘The Real World’



Thanks to San Tan Charter School’s Partnership with Junior Achievement, Students are Taught Hands-On Lessons that Teach Them Important Skills

One of the best things a school can do is equip students with hands-on and real world knowledge that they can use throughout their entire lives.

Thanks to an on-going partnership with Junior Achievement, students from San Tan Charter School in Gilbert are experiencing just that.

As Carol Berhost, Junior Achievement Coordinator for San Tan Charter School’s elementary campus noted, volunteers from Junior Achievement regularly visit the school to lead activities and hands-on lessons that cover “real world” topics including how to write a check, make a deposit at a bank, create a budget and more.

Students from kindergarten through middle school take part in the fun and engaging lessons, which are tailored to the age of the students.

For example, noted Anne Landers, Chief Operating Officer for Junior Achievement of Arizona, a lesson on money is explained to kindergarteners in a different way than to a group of fourth graders.

“At the younger ages, Junior Achievement is helping learners understand fundamental concepts like needs versus wants, about money and why it exists, and how it moves through the community to meet our needs,” Landers said.

“At older ages, students are learning far more complicated concepts like family budgets, opportunities and obstacles, credit versus debit and investment opportunities. Through each age group, there is a reinforcement of how learning correlates to earning and the long-term value of educational pathways to future careers.

Megan Hubbard, who leads the Junior Achievement program for the middle schoolers at San Tan Charter School, said the hands-on lessons about finances and other topics have definitely made a positive impact with students.

“They have a deeper understanding of finances, from the ground up. They understand the community aspect of money as well, which I think will be a concept that sticks with them,” Hubbard said.

“They know how to write a check, figure out sales tax, make a deposit at a bank – real world skills that many kids have to figure out on their own when they turn 18.”

San Tan Charter School has also been able to apply the concepts learned in the Junior Achievement lessons to its Montessori adolescent program for seventh and eighth graders.

As Hubbard noted, a cornerstone of the curriculum is the establishment of student-led small businesses, collectively known as a microeconomy. Central to the microeconomy process is the integration of Junior Achievement skills, she said.

“Over the past year, our students have successfully managed three enterprises: our Go Green farmer’s market, a ‘Parents’ Night Out’ service, and a coffee shop catering to teachers. These microeconomy ventures offer invaluable real-world experience, giving adolescents practical skills in business operations, teamwork, and community engagement,” Hubbard said.

“Also, through JA’s JABizTown and JAFinance Park programs, our students have gained essential knowledge in managing a business budget, understanding taxes, and recognizing the risks inherent in any business. They also explored career interests and developed an appreciation for economic independence.”

By applying these JA skills in their microeconomy ventures, students are not only preparing for future professional challenges but also building a foundation for lifelong success.

This year, San Tan Charter School will host a JA Day. On September 24, JA volunteers will spend the day teaching three to four lessons to one classroom of students. Training sessions for new JA volunteers will take place in person from 4-4:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 22 and online from 4-4:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 29.

During the last three school years, 1,322 people who live or work in Gilbert volunteered with Junior Achievement. Homeschooled students are also welcome to participate in Junior Achievement programs.

“We have tons of opportunities to volunteer with JA – in fact, it takes nearly 8,000 volunteers to deliver our programs each year,” Landers said.

To learn more about the training session for new JA volunteers at San Tan Charter School, and/or to sign up, please email Carol Berhost at carol.berhost@santancs.com

To learn more about Junior Achievement and/or get involved and support its mission through time, talents or treasures, please visit jaaz.org