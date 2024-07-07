7 Extraordinary Themed Cocktail Bars in Phoenix

Grab your special someone and get ready for some unforgettable date night experiences at these seven themed cocktail bars throughout the Phoenix area. Not only will you get to enjoy some adult beverages, but you’ll have a chance to be immersed in unique scenery such as arcade bars, a pirate ship, and a train simulation—all while keeping cool during the brutal summer heat.

36 Below

3620 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix (Inside Sip Coffee and Beer) • 36belowaz.com

36 Below features state-of-the-art virtual reality video screens and audiovisual effects that transport guests to a different location each season. The interior is reminiscent of a lush garden with an abundance of flora from floor to ceiling. The cocktail menu makes use of unique ingredients such as celery root and mushroom that pair with seasonal menus to create a moment in time you won’t soon forget.

Carousel Arcade Bar

6770 N. Sunrise Blvd. Suite G111, Glendale • carouselarcadebar.com

Carousel is a place where adulthood meets childhood. Inside this retro arcade bar, you’ll find a selection of classic arcade games, plus a themed cocktail menu, and classic bites. Pinball machines and cabinet options impress everyone from button-smashers to ranked champions. Be warned: this jolt of youth is the holy grail of adult-playgrounds.

Ghost Ship

718 N. Central Ave., Phoenix • thegrandaz.com

Set voyage in this completely immersive pirate-themed bar. Ghost Ship Cocktail Lounge is filled with innovative sound and holographic tech to create a total 4D voyage experience. The cocktail menu includes new takes on tiki classics such as the Zombie, and an assortment of gin and whisky concoctions, as well as small bites.

Platform 18

3626 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix • centurygrandphx.com

Transport yourself to New York City, 1924 as you depart from Platform 18 in a glamorous, Presidential Pullman-inspired train car. As you embark on your 90-minute simulated train ride inside this cocktail lounge, the windows display the moving scenery “outside.” Enjoy more than 45 cocktails influenced by classic Prohibition-era drinks, and a story chronicling the history of their unseen host, a railroad tycoon and bootlegger.

Wander Speakeasy

1175 E. Lone Cactus Dr., Phoenix (Inside Chateau Luxe) • wanderspeakeasy.com

Discover the Wonders of the World through an immersive cocktail experience at Wander. Hidden inside Chateau Luxe, Wander offers an escape from the ordinary with a chance to experience the world—all while staying in Phoenix. Embark on a journey with Wander’s Cocktail Guides ready to transport your senses through various bespoke cocktails and cuisines.

The White Rabbit

207 N. Gilbert Rd. Suite 002, Gilbert • twr.bar

Gilbert’s first and original speakeasy, The White Rabbit is located below ground in the historic Heritage Court building and requires patrons to know the password and secret entrance in order to gain access. The White Rabbit’s holy grail comes in the form of an elevated night-out experience paired with conceptual signature drinks and a selection of food including appetizers, flatbreads, and desserts.

Undertow

3626 E. Indian School Rd. Ste. 100, Phoenix

3150 E. Ray Rd St.e 184, Gilbert • drinkundertow.com

At UnderTow, guests embark on a 90-minute worldly journey in the belly of a spice trader’s turn-of-the-century Clipper ship. The tiki bar features signature design elements such as a hand-carved bar top and a figurehead salvaged from the bow of a ship. Guests will experience custom-made thunderstorm and lighting effects and a new surround sound system. The cocktail menu features a variety of on-theme signature drinks, classics with a twist, and non-alcoholic libations.