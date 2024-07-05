5 Extraordinary Themed Cocktail Bars in Tucson

Grab your special someone and get ready for some unforgettable date night experiences at these five themed cocktail bars throughout the Tucson area. Not only will you get to enjoy some adult beverages, but you’ll have a chance to be immersed in unique scenery such as an out-of-this-world portal, an old western club, and the 14th floor of a hotel with breathtaking views – all while keeping cool during the brutal summer heat.

Kon Tiki

4625 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson • kontikitucson.com

Established in 1963 during the second coming of the tiki rise and revolution, Kon Tiki is now one of the last remaining original outposts to survive what could be considered a tiki bar depression. You’ll find a wide range of happy hour specials – including discounted drinks and appetizers – a lounge featuring unique tiki-inspired decor, live music, and an extensive menu of classic and contemporary cocktails.

The Moonstone

930 E. 2nd St., Tucson • graduatehotels.com

The Moonstone is located inside the Graduate Hotel on the 14th floor where you can enjoy breathtaking views of Tucson, Mount Lemmon, and beyond. Sip on Southwestern-inspired cocktails such as the Desert Rose, Cactus Water, and Sonoran Sunrise, and enjoy flavors of the Southwest including Moonstone nachos, shrimp taco salad, and elote cheesy bread.

The Owl’s Club

236 S. Scott Ave., Tucson • owlsclubwest.com

The Owl’s Club is an aspirational Western bar located in the historic Armory Park neighborhood of Downtown Tucson. Offerings include an extensive whiskey selection, old world wine list, a collection of spirits, and a modest beer program. The Owl’s Club is nestled inside a 1920’s structure decorated with beautiful stained glass and chandeliers providing a warmth and elegance to this neighborhood bar experience.

Portal Cocktails

220 N. 4th Ave., Tucson • portalcocktails.com

Portal was inspired by the idea to create a transformational experience. With simple materials arranged in angular and curving precision, the architecture comes alive to provide a unique out-of-this-world atmosphere. Depart your space and pierce through the magical portal to another place. A cozy womblike dirigible fully stocked for a luscious spirituous journey awaits you.

The Still

2920 N. Swan Rd., Tucson (in the Vero Amore Restaurant) • thestilltucson.com

This speakeasy-style craft cocktail bar has a secret location behind a wall at Vero Amore restaurant. Serving up drinks and small bites from the Prohibition and Pre-Prohibition Era, The Still is a hidden experience like no other. You’ll find craft cocktails which change every two weeks, and mouth-watering food options like deep fried ravioli, garlic knots, and New Orleans BBQ shrimp.