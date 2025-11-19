Savoring the Celebration

Thanksgiving is about connection, gratitude and good food. There are ways to indulge in the celebration and still feel good during mealtime and afterwards.

Whether you have a big gathering or just a couple people getting together, it can be a joyful and healthy experience. Remember to keep heated topics off the table so everyone feels comfortable and instead reflect on what you are grateful for while nourishing your bodies.

A fancy table setting or a minimal setup both start with the plate in front of you. Here are some suggestions for a nutritious beginning to your Thanksgiving meal:

If you are cooking, prepare a few different selections of brightly colored vegetables. These can be steamed or roasted and lightly seasoned.

Having a potluck style meal? Ask your guests to contribute a lightly seasoned vegetable (nothing fried or heavy in oils).

When you begin to fill your plate, choose an array of the vegetables first – be willing to try one that may be new to you.

Add smaller portions of the heavier items (anything fried, made with cream sauces, or oily dressings).

The Thanksgiving plate is more than just vegetables. Other dishes can be delightful and healthy too with these simple tips:

Season with herbs, citrus and roasted garlic for lots of added flavor without relying too heavily on butters and oils.

Put extra herbs and lemon juice on the table for guests to add to their food as desired.

Use salt sparingly, just enough to pop the flavor, but let the herbs and citrus have the star role.

When making stuffing or mashed potatoes, use a low sodium vegetable broth in place of any butter or oils. This can be a healthy swap that adds lots of flavor.

Some households toast in celebration of the holiday. Alcoholic drinks can be the usual choice for these toasts. In some cases, though, people may drink more than they should and behaviors can change the joyful theme we want. Additionally, alcohol has empty calories, providing no nourishment. Some ‘toasty’ alternatives could be:

Spiced ciders

Non-alcoholic spritzers

Cranberry mocktails

Cold water offered in pretty glasses with frozen fruit

Of course, it might not feel like Thanksgiving without a “sweet” ending. Here are some simple ways to have your sweets without the guilt or the overstuffed tummy:

Offer or choose desserts made with real fruit and less sugar and fat.

Fruit tarts can be a nourishing dessert that tastes like you are indulging.

Find a recipe for traditional pumpkin pie that is lower in sugar.

Look for a whole wheat, low-fat pie crust recipe.

A berry crumble with a light oat topping can be a delicious option.

Remember, when it comes to the Thanksgiving, simplicity is okay. The rest of the day is about being with people we enjoy and are grateful for. Keep conversation light-hearted and be mindful about the food on your plate. Your belly, body and mind will thank you.

Lisa Zatcoff is a Dietetic Technician, a mom to three grown children, and “Fafa” to two grandsons. She resides in Gilbert with her husband. After years of raising a family, Lisa went back to school to pursue her love for nutrition, earning a degree in Nutrition and Dietetic Technology. She currently teaches nutrition and wellness education classes at local senior centers. When she’s not working or spending time with her family, Lisa enjoys trying out new healthy recipes, practicing yoga, and tending to her garden.