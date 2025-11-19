In an exciting move for sports fans with sensory sensitivities, Roman Empire Agency has partnered with the Arizona Diamondbacks to create the first-ever sensory room at Chase Field for the 2025 season. This is part of a broader initiative to make sports venues more accessible for fans who are sensitive to the noise, crowds, and bright lights often found at stadiums. The new room at Chase Field follows the successful launch of a similar space by Roman Empire Agency at State Farm Stadium during the 2024 season.

Sensory Rooms in Major Venues

The sensory room at State Farm Stadium, which opened in Fall 2024, offers a safe space for fans needing a break from the stadium’s loud, overstimulating environment.

Now, the sensory room at Chase Field offers guests with sensory sensitivities a chance to enjoy watching the Arizona Diamondbacks game in a more comfortable setting.

With an average attendance of just under 30,000 fans per game, the lights and sounds can be overwhelming, but this new partnership ensures that all fans, regardless of sensory needs, can take part in the sports-watching experience.

A Quiet Escape

Sensory rooms offer a quiet escape for those sensitive to bright lights, loud sounds, and crowds. At State Farm Stadium, the space features:

Soundproofing

Sensory displays

Calming toys

Comfy bean bag chairs,

Comfy bean bag chairs, Trained staff including ABA therapists.

They also provide sensory bags with noise-canceling headphones and fidget toys to help guests enjoy the game.

The Diamondbacks’ new sensory room will have similar features, located on the Diamond Level in left field. It’s part of a larger MLB initiative, supported by Kulture City, to bring these spaces to more stadiums nationwide.

Comfort and Accessibility

Roman Empire Agency Founder, Gabriela Salcido and her husband, Tony, who sponsored, designed and staff the sensory rooms at State Farm Stadium and Chase Field, have seen firsthand how valuable these spaces are for those with sensory sensitivities. “Creating a space where people can feel comfortable and not have to leave the stadium entirely is crucial for families struggling with sensory overload,” says Gabriela. “It’s not just about offering a quiet space – it’s about ensuring everyone can enjoy the experience, regardless of their sensory needs.”

The rooms not only offer peace but also help fans stay engaged with interactive elements and tools like noise-canceling headphones and fidget toys, letting them enjoy the game without feeling overwhelmed.

A More Inclusive Sports Experience

The new sensory room at both State Farm Stadium and Chase Field is a game-changer for families, children, and individuals who might otherwise find it difficult to attend live events due to sensory sensitivities.

This move not only makes the game-day experience more enjoyable for fans who need it, but also sets a new standard for inclusivity in major sports venues across the country.