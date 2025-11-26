Banks for Kids and Teens

Money management starts early, and the days of piggy banks are long gone. In today’s digital world, kids need to understand how money moves electronically through bank accounts, apps, and debit cards. While the classic “Spend, Save, Give” model is a great foundation, financial education should go deeper. Early money habits shape not only future financial success, but also how kids manage impulses, emotions, and their overall sense of self-worth.

Custodial savings accounts are common among families, but typically don’t provide the hands-on learning that a spending account can. Since a traditional checking account requires the account holder to be 18 (or have a parent as co-owner), your best option is to open a spending account linked to your own checking account. These accounts help kids build critical skills like goal setting, saving, planning, responsible spending, and online banking.

The good news? Many banks now offer kid-friendly products designed to teach smart spending in a safe, supportive way. When choosing a bank account for your child, here are a few key questions to ask: