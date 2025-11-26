Family Support at Cancer Support Community Arizona

When a family member is diagnosed with cancer, the effects ripple through every part of life—especially for children and teens. At Cancer Support Community Arizona (CSCAZ), the mission is to ensure that no one faces cancer alone, including the youngest members of the family. Through free, family-friendly programs that promote connection, healing, and fun, CSCAZ creates a strong support network for those impacted by cancer.

Here are some of the unique offerings CSCAZ provides for families:

Rise + Recharge: Held one Saturday each month, this family-focused event features engaging and restorative activities such as yoga sessions, art workshops, and educational classes. After a morning of movement and creativity, families are invited to enjoy a free lunch together. Rise + Recharge provides a safe and joyful space for families at any stage of a cancer journey to relax and reconnect.

Cookies and Community (Teen Support Group): Designed for youth ages 12 and up, this support group helps teens who have been impacted by cancer—whether personally or through a family member—process their experiences in a safe, welcoming environment. Sessions incorporate activities like games and art to encourage self-expression, while also creating space for peer connection. And yes, there are always cookies on hand.

Family Game Night: Laughter and play are powerful tools for healing. Once a month, CSCAZ hosts a fun-filled evening where families can participate in interactive games such as Jeopardy, Family Feud, and other crowd favorites. It’s a chance to bond, relax, and make positive memories—no matter what challenges the family may be facing.

All of these programs are completely free to families affected by cancer. Whether someone in the family is newly diagnosed, in treatment, or a survivor, CSCAZ welcomes everyone with open arms.

Families interested in joining any of these events can register by visiting CSCAZ.org.

In times of uncertainty, connection and community can be transformative. Cancer Support Community Arizona is helping families not only cope—but also find strength, support, and moments of joy along the way.