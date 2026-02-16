Girls’ Night Out–enter to win tickets to Reminders of Him!

There was before you and there was during you. For some reason, I never thought there would be an after you.

The literary phenomenon from #1 New York Times bestselling author Colleen Hoover becomes a transformative feature film about motherhood, forgiveness and the power of love to overcome even the worst mistake.

After a perfect outing with her boyfriend, Kenna (Maika Monroe; The Hand that Rocks the Cradle, Longlegs) makes an unbearable mistake that sends her to prison. Seven years later, Kenna returns to her hometown in Wyoming, hoping to rebuild her life and earn the chance to reunite with her young daughter, Diem, whom she has never known.

When Diem’s custodial grandparents adamantly refuse Kenna’s attempts to see her daughter, Kenna discovers unexpected compassion, and then something truer and deeper, with former NFL player and local bar owner Ledger (Tyriq Withers; HIM, I Know What You Did Last Summer). As their secret romance develops, so do the dangers for both of them, leading Kenna toward heartbreak and, ultimately, the hope for a second chance.

The film’s cast includes screen legends Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) and three-time Emmy winner Bradley Whitford (Get Out, The Handmaid’s Tale) as Diem’s grandparents, Grace and Patrick; Rudy Pankow (Outer Banks, Uncharted) as Scotty, Diem’s father; and Grammy winner and country music sensation Lainey Wilson (Yellowstone) as Kenna’s friend and coworker, Amy.

The supporting cast includes Jennifer Robertson (Schitt’s Creek) as Kenna’s landlord; Zoe Kosovic (The Smashing Machine) as Kenna’s daughter; Hilary Jardine (Holidazed) and Nicholas Duvernay (The White Lotus) as Ledger’s bar team; and, in her screen debut, Monika Myers as Kenna’s neighbor, Lady Diana.

Leading an all-female filmmaking team, Vanessa Caswill (Love at First Sight, Little Women mini-series) directs Reminders of Him from a screenplay by Colleen Hoover and Lauren Levine, based on Hoover’s novel. The film is produced by Colleen Hoover (exec producer It Ends with Us, Regretting You), Lauren Levine (Bridge to Terabithia, exec producer, Confess series) and Gina Matthews (Isn’t it Romantic, 13 Going on 30), and is executive produced by Robin Mulcahy Fisichella. Universal Pictures presents a Heartbones Entertainment and Little Engine production: Reminders of Him.

First published in 2022, Reminders of Him has sold more than 6 million copies in the United States and has been translated into 45 languages. Hoover is the bestselling author of numerous blockbuster novels, including It Ends with Us, It Starts with Us, Layla, Heart Bones, Confess and Verity.

