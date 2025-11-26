Hosting Inclusive Parties



How to Make Every Child Feel Welcome

It’s party time! Whether you are throwing a kid’s birthday, team banquet or neighborhood BBQ, one of the most rewarding experiences as a host is knowing that everyone at your party feels welcome, valued, and comfortable.

Hosting guests with disabilities is easy when you consider all of your guests’ needs. Each person is unique, but there are some common strategies you can use to host an event that is accommodating and inclusive for all.

Prepare Guests and Parents in Advance:

Communication is key! Send out invitations early and offer parents the option to discuss any specific needs or preferences. You can ask about dietary restrictions, specific behavioral triggers or sensory sensitivities. This helps ensure everyone feels heard and understood.

Choosing a Venue:

When looking at venues consider spaces that offer a variety of activities. Group games may be overwhelming for guests with autism and bounce houses may not be a choice for guests with physical disabilities. Providing a variety of activities can help ensure that every child has something to do. Some kids might prefer quiet or individual activities, like drawing, building with blocks, or puzzles.

Consider a Pal Place – these venues offer free digital tools that help guests prepare for a visit and know what to expect. *Wink wink* This is where I work! You can see all our inclusive Pal Places by visiting palexperiences.org/hosts

Offer a Schedule:

Children with autism often feel more comfortable with a predictable routine. Instead of letting the event unfold spontaneously, consider creating a simple schedule so that everyone knows what to expect. You can use a timer to help transition: for example, “We’re playing games for 15 minutes, then we’ll move to the cake!”

Create a Space for Breaks:

Children with disabilities may be more sensitive to lights, sounds, and smells. When planning your event, consider creating a sensory-friendly space where kids can retreat to if they feel overwhelmed. It can be an area in your house, or ask the venue if hosting elsewhere. Inform parents and guests about this space so everyone is more at ease.

Be Mindful of Food:

If you learn of food allergies or sensitivities from parents, try to avoid those things and offer something all guests can enjoy. If that is not possible, provide an alternative so all guests can eat.

Focus on Inclusivity, Not Perfection:

The most important thing is to create a space where all kids feel safe and included, regardless of how they participate. Not every child will want to join in every activity, and that’s okay! As a host, you’re offering them a chance to have fun on their own terms, and that’s what truly matters.

Hosting an inclusive party not only makes a positive impact on your guests, but it also sends a powerful message of acceptance, kindness, and community. With a little extra planning, you can ensure that everyone leaves with wonderful memories of a party that embraces all the ways we are different and the same.