Exercise Your Child’s Eyes (No Gym Required!)

Your child’s eyes need movement just like the rest of their body. Regular eye exercises can help both eyes work together more efficiently, making reading, homework, and screen time more comfortable while reducing fatigue and eye strain.

Try a few of these simple “eye workouts” at home:

Near-and-far focus: Ask your child to hold their thumb about ten inches from their face and focus on it for fifteen seconds. Then have them look at something across the room for fifteen seconds. Repeat five times to build strength.

Ask your child to hold their thumb about ten inches from their face and focus on it for fifteen seconds. Then have them look at something across the room for fifteen seconds. Repeat five times to build strength. Figure eight: Have your child imagine a large figure eight lying on the floor. Without moving their head, they should trace the shape with their eyes for thirty seconds, then switch directions. This improves eye coordination and tracking.

Have your child imagine a large figure eight lying on the floor. Without moving their head, they should trace the shape with their eyes for thirty seconds, then switch directions. This improves eye coordination and tracking. Pencil pushups: Hold a pencil at arm’s length and have your child slowly move it toward their nose while keeping the image clear. Stop if it doubles, then repeat several times.

Hold a pencil at arm’s length and have your child slowly move it toward their nose while keeping the image clear. Stop if it doubles, then repeat several times. The 20-20-20 rule: Every twenty minutes of screen time, encourage your child to look at something twenty feet away for twenty seconds and blink slowly to refresh their eyes.

If eye strain continues, consult an eye doctor for guidance.