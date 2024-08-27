The Achievement Tutoring Program is a new tutoring program designed to provide reading, writing, and mathematics tutoring for students in grades K-12. The tutoring is provided by both public school districts or charters and approved tutoring providers with the goal of increasing student proficiency on the Arizona Academic Standards Assessment (AASA), as well as improving reading, writing, and math in every grade level.

This program utilizes funds from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER III) program to provide tutoring services to students who may have been impacted during the pandemic and is free to qualifying Arizona public school students in grades K-12.

The Achievement Tutoring Program consists of:

Six-week tutoring blocks with 60 minute sessions up to four days per week

A pre- and post-test to determine tutoring needs during each tutoring block for grades 1-8

Tutoring sessions aligned to the Arizona Standards in reading, writing, and math

Communication between the parents and the tutor

Eligibility:

The program is open to any student enrolled in a public or charter school in grades K-12 with an emphasis on those who tested below proficient in reading, writing, or mathematics on the Arizona Academic Standards Assessment (AASA) and are not eligible for an existing support service the Arizona Department of Education offers. The newly expanded program is open to all students in grades K-12 regardless of their proficiency in reading, writing, and math. ACT Prep for high school students is also offered.

The Achievement Tutoring Program is FREE to parents and students.

Tutor Qualifications:

District tutors will consist of qualified teachers and substitutes. Tutoring providers in this program are all approved providers that meet Arizona Department of Education qualifications.

Tutoring Sessions:

Public school districts or charter schools will set up tutoring sessions that can be in-person or online through a user-friendly platform. Tutoring takes place before or after school hours only. Tutoring sessions are held for up to 60 minutes, for a maximum of four days per week, for a total of six weeks. Tutoring blocks will take place every six weeks with time between blocks.

A student can only be tutored in one subject per six-week tutoring block. It is recommended to use the ATP formative pre-test to determine the highest area of need.

Authorized Achievement Tutoring Program Providers:

The following providers are available to use for the Achievement Tutoring Program. If you wish to secure private tutoring services rather than use the tutoring services of your local school or district, or if your local school or district is not participating in the Achievement Tutoring Program, contact one of the providers listed below. They will be able to enroll your student in the program and set up services:

Arizona United Testing Services

Arizona Varsity Tutors

Bali Learning

BookNook Tutors

Catapult Learning

Eleutheria – The Wellness Center

Elite Vocational and Tutoring Services

FEV Tutor

Filo EdTech

Hey Tutor

Learn IT Systems

Middle Tree

One on One Learning

Skooli

Sylvan Learning Centers

Sqooasha

Study Smart, Inc.

Tutor Doctor

Tutor Journey

Tutor Me Education

Tutored By Teachers

Tutorfly

For more information, visit azed.gov/achievement-tutoring