Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Win a virtual viewing to HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA

Kate Reed
My family loves going to the movie theaters but now that we have 3 kids, two of which have a hard time sitting through a whole movie, we appreciate movies we can watch at home.

If you loved the previous three Hotel Transylvania movies then make sure you enter to win a virtual viewing of the newest adventure! You can view the fun trailer here.

SYNOPSIS

Drac and the Pack are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac (Brian Hull) with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s (Jim Gaffigan) mysterious invention, the ‘Monsterification Ray,’ goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny (Andy Samberg) becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis (Selena Gomez) and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent. The film also features the voices of Kathryn Hahn (Ericka), Steve Buscemi (Wayne), Molly Shannon (Wanda), David Spade (Griffin the Invisible Man), Keegan-Michael Key (Murray), Fran Drescher (Eunice), Brad Abrell (Frank), and Asher Blinkoff (Dennis).

Giveaway Entry Form

Enter for your chance to win!

Kate Reed

