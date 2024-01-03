Exercise and Community in Motherhood

Fit4Mom Offers Group Fitness Classes for Pregnant and Postpartum Moms

Fit4Mom is a fitness company providing classes and community for women in every stage of motherhood.

With a variety of classes, you can find a workout class to best suit your needs, abilities, and location. Currently, Fit4Mom offers the following class types:

Body Well: These mom-only classes includes weekly workouts, group accountability, nutritional guidance, recipes, and weekly challenges to help you improve your physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Body Ignite: A mom-only strength workout that targets every muscle in your body and will increase your metabolism, athleticism, and ability to lift, lunge, and push everything mom-life throws your way!

A mom-only strength workout that targets every muscle in your body and will increase your metabolism, athleticism, and ability to lift, lunge, and push everything mom-life throws your way! Fit4Baby Prenatal: A prenatal fitness class built for expectant mothers which will build your mental and physical endurance, strengthen your body, and prepare you for pregnancy, birth, and beyond.

A prenatal fitness class built for expectant mothers which will build your mental and physical endurance, strengthen your body, and prepare you for pregnancy, birth, and beyond. Stroller Barre: A 60-minute stroller workout that improves your posture, stability, and mobility while strengthening your body from the inside out!

A 60-minute stroller workout that improves your posture, stability, and mobility while strengthening your body from the inside out! Stroller Strides: A 60-minute total-body workout with strength, cardio, and core training, all while engaging the little ones in a stroller!

Strides 360: Come play with your mom friends, with or without the stroller, during this 60-minute heart-pumping workout that will energize you for the rest of your day!

Come play with your mom friends, with or without the stroller, during this 60-minute heart-pumping workout that will energize you for the rest of your day! Run Club: Take your running to the next level with Run Club, an 8-week guided training program for 5K, 10K, or half marathon distance runs.

Kelsey Girts, mom of three and co-owner of the Tempe, Gilbert, Chandler Fit4Mom Franchise, says she wants all moms to feel included by creating a non-judgmental, warm, and encouraging environment.

“The worst thing that a new mom can feel is alone,” said Girts. “Our goal is to have every single mom feel comfortable and welcome when they walk up to our circle and then walk away feeling stronger, more balanced, and more connected.”

While motherhood can bring about many physical changes, Girts said they want every woman to feel successful in the class.

“Our classes are structured to meet you where you are and to take you where you want to go while honoring your body each step of the way,” she said. “No comparison. No looking backward. Just moving in a way that serves you and helps you get stronger and more prepared to take on all of life’s challenges and adventures.”

If you attend one of the Stroller Classes, rest assured that your little one will have a great time, too!

“The kids quickly learn that they sit during class and then they get to PLAY after class,” said Girts. “We often have playgroups, crafts, snacks, sensory bins, and other fun activities after class. Some of our classes are done at local parks and we wrap up class near the playground, so the kids can run around while the moms chat.”

Babywearing is also welcome during any of the Stroller Classes.

Fit4Mom currently serves almost the entire Phoenix Metro area and Flagstaff with the following franchise groups:

Fit4Mom Tempe, Chandler, & Gilbert

Fit4Mom Queen Creek

Fit4Mom Phoenix Scottsdale

Fit4Mom Northwest Valley

Fit4Mom Flagstaff

For more information on membership costs, or to sign up for your first free class, visit fit4mom.com