Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Home Articles Everyone can learn life saving CPR
Articles

Everyone can learn life saving CPR

Kate Reed
0

Paula Raymond is an American Heart Association Certified Instructor and the owner of Everyday Heroes CPR LLC. Seeing a need and the desire in the community to learn CPR and life saving skills, she started Everyday Heroes CPR training in 2016. She now works with local schools, small businesses, large corporations, community partners and individuals around the valley, teaching First Aid CPR AED and BLS courses. “You don’t need superpowers to be a superhero,” is her company motto. 

Learn more about Everyday Heroes CPR LLC at everydayheroescprtraining.com. Get your life saving PDFs on CPR Basis like “How to identify and help a Choking Victim” and “How to help an Unresponsive Person” to download, print and share!

Previous articleKids Eat FREE Summer Deals
Next articleTeens 14-19 work out FREE at Planet Fitness
Kate Reedhttp://www.raisingarizonakids.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Articles

Teens 14-19 work out FREE at Planet Fitness

Michelle Renee Adams -
The Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass program is just around the corner! Starting on May 16th Teens 14-19 can work out for FREE all...
Read more
Articles

Kids Eat FREE Summer Deals

Monique Seleen -
Give your wallet a little break while keeping the kids happy and fed all summer long with these Kids Eat Free Deals happening at...
Read more
Articles

Local Non-Profit Offers Formula Shortage Resource

Monique Seleen -
The formula shortage has caused many parents anxiety, fear, and worry as they wonder when store shelves will be stocked again. For most, if...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
868FollowersFollow
10,262FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 15508 W Bell Rd 101-123
  • Surprise, AZ 85374
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2021 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO