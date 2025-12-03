Holiday Gift Guide Ideas 2025

Editor Monique Seleen has curate a list of must-have gift ideas and stocking stuffers for every age, from babies to preschoolers and beyond! Plus, explore unique experience gifts for the whole family.
Baby Gift Ideas
Learning Resources Sunshine Shape Sorter. ($16) A hands-on way to learn their shapes, colors, and numbers with this bright and friendly sun-shaped sorter. As they explore the toy’s removable rays, kids build cognitive skills, whole-hand strength, hand-eye coordination, and other fine motor skills.
Learning Resources Three Bear Family Storytime Picnic. ($26) Little ones build language and cognitive skills as they play with the friendly bears – exploring letter sounds, positional words like “in” and “out,” and following directions. The hide-and-seek doors encourage fun memory games, while the colorful numbered doors strengthen essential preschool skills.
Fisher Price Wooden Activity Station Baby Busy Board. ($27)
This developmental toy has an adorable nature theme with lots of fun hands-on activities including spinning gears, peek-a-boo flip doors, a rainbow slider, a maze, a mirror, and a fabric crinkle panel for little ones to explore. Designed to encourage curiosity and problem-solving and strengthen baby’s fine motor skills as they play.
Toddlers & Preschoolers Gift Ideas
Little Tikes Creative Chef Kits. ($11.99 and up) Spark culinary creativity in kids with the Little Tikes Creative Chefs collection, which offers fun, interactive kitchen playsets and accessories. From play ovens to pretend food sets, this collection encourages imaginative role-playing and helps children develop essential life skills while having fun cooking up their own creations! Perfect for encouraging creativity and ideal as a gift for aspiring little chefs!
Playful Chef Safety Knife Set. ($11.95) Help kids learn valuable skills and healthy eating habits while providing hours of interactive family fun. These safe cutting knives allow kids to learn about chopping, slicing, mincing and dicing in the kitchen! The included instructions give safety tips, optimal grips and different types of cuts. Dishwasher safe, kid safe, and kid sized!
Oh So Fun Rise & Shine Coffee Cafe Playset. ($39.95) This kids’ coffee and tea set encourages imaginative play and helps develop essential skills through interactive pretend play. Includes a coffee café stand, teapot, cups, plates, pretend treats, coffee inserts, an espresso wand, a milk container, a sugar container with cubes, a mini spoon, a credit card, a card reader, and more.
Oh So Fun Take- Along Piano Toy. ($49.95) This play piano features color-coded keys and 6 classic tunes to help toddlers learn fundamental musical concepts while also enhancing fine motor skills and auditory development. Simply turn this magic piano on to listen to all melodies or choose 1 of the 6 easy-to-play classic songs and follow along on the color-coded piano keys
Learning Resources Sorting Surprise Pirate Treasure. ($28) Within each of this set’s five numbered plastic pirate chests hides a colorful toy surprise; kids can discover a purple parrot, a green octopus, a red spyglass, and more! To capture their pirate treasure, kids must unlock each chest using the correct key; each lock features a different shape, so choose carefully!
Rock ‘n’ Gem Surprise. ($27) Crack open a colorful gem surprise! Little ones get a no-mess introduction to sorting, matching, and counting with the play geodes and gems of Rock ‘n’ Gem Surprise. Using the included play hammer and chisel, kids can crack open each reusable play geode and discover the translucent plastic gemstones inside.
Melissa & Doug Blockables Dinosaur. ($44) Link the Blockables™ to create multi-textured dinosaurs (T-rex, apatosaurus, pterodactyl, plesiosaurus, triceratops, stegosaurus), or kids can use their imaginations to mix, match, and combine pieces to make unique figures and play their own way!
Melissa & Doug Disney Take Along Safari. ($50) Unfold the sturdy wooden case to create an illustrated play surface with built-in road tracks for the two magnetic wooden trains and two wheeled vehicles the play pieces can ride on. There’s even a wooden boat for exploring the lagoon! Set up a jungle tunnel, a rope bridge, and a safari station hut!
Fisher Price Thomas & Friends Load & Launch Barrel Delivery Set. ($77) With this 80th anniversary-inspired Thomas & Friends Load & Launch Barrel Delivery Set, preschoolers can have barrels of fun just like their favorite engine and his pals! This expansive set includes a Classic Thomas motorized engine and cargo car, plus 18 feet of track and accessories to build out the world of Sodor.
Radish Builds. (prices vary) Give the gift of sensory play with Radish Builds handmade sensory tables and sensory kits.
Cordia Wooden Kids Activity Table & Chair Set. ($149) A sleek modern furniture set designed specifically for toddlers and young children. Inspired by Montessori principles, this child-sized table and matching chair support independent learning, creative play, and daily routines in a safe and comfortable setting. Whether your child is coloring, building, reading, or enjoying snacks, the Cordia table provides the right height and posture support to help them focus and grow.
Stocking Stuffer Ideas
Peaceable Kingdom Sticker Fun. ($12.95) Play for a few minutes or a few hours – reusable cling stickers make this a fun, creative activity kids will go back to again and again.
My First Paint by Sticker. ($8.99 and up) This brand new collection is designed for children ages 3 and up. My First Paint by Sticker books have large stickers for little hands, making them perfect for children practicing their fine motor skills and number recognition. It’s easy, mess-free, and portable!
Build-A-Brush Tooth Brush. ($40) Designed with child development in mind (not tech gimmicks), kids twist, stack, and swap tactile pieces to make a toothbrush that feels uniquely their own—so they want to use it.
Elementary Gift Ideas
Petsies. (Prices vary) Hand-crafted, custom plushies, photo blankets, pillows, socks, pajamas, and one-of-a-kind memorial keepsakes that look just like your cherished pet! A heartfelt way to say “this isn’t just a gift—it’s a memory.”
Slime Life. (starting at 8.99)
Offering an ultra-realistic, satisfyingly textured slime experience. Each DIY kit transforms delicious foods into detailed slime creations, empowering kids and collectors to style, smash, and stretch their way through endless creative play.
StickiKubes Fidget Toy. (Starting at $11.99) StickiKubes are mini stacking cubes that stick to anything except fabric. Kids can use them to make their own custom 2D and 3D designs, as well as to decorate anything else in the house, office, or classroom!
CONNETIX Magnetic Tiles Glitter Castle Pack. ($69)
Add some sparkle to your play and step into a world of creativity and imagination. With a selection of glitter tiles in signature pastel and vibrant bright colors, you can bring your castle design to life. This open-ended pack features squares and a mix of isosceles and equilateral triangles bursting with multi-colored sparkles, perfect for building shimmering towers, bridges, animals and more!
Jurassic World Rebirth Tail Thrasher. ($39.99) This Tail Thrasher Spinosaurus action figure with its authentic design and distinctive sail brings the excitement of Jurassic World Rebirth home. A button-activated dual attack provides side-to-side head action and chomp and a side-to-side tail swipe. The more times and faster the button is pressed, the greater the fierceness of the attack!
Kids Art Box.(Starting at $38) Kids Art Box delivers beautifully curated monthly craft boxes designed to spark imagination and hands-on creativity. Each box includes high-quality supplies, clear instructions, and themed projects that blend art, play, and education—perfect for busy parents who want meaningful, screen-free activities at the ready. It’s a thoughtful gift that inspires little artists all year long. Use the code RAK15 for 15% off any KidsArtBox order valid through January 31, 2025.
Good Guy, Bad Guy, Not So Smart Guy.($19.95) A new, made-in-USA card game that’s bringing families and friends together through fast-paced fun, laugh-out-loud chaos, and a cast of unforgettable characters. Easy to learn, endlessly replayable, and designed for ages 7+ and beyond. Perfect for family game night, friendly competition, or to take on-the-go.
Guardian Bikes. (prices vary) Designed with kids’ safety in mind, these bikes feature the award-winning SureStop® Brake System that prevents head-over-handlebar accidents—so kids can stop safely and ride with ease. With lightweight frames, fun color options, and sizes for every age, Guardian Bikes make learning to ride smoother, safer, and more exciting
Tweens & Teens Gift Ideas
Avatara Skin Lip Jellies. ($4.50) Ultra-hydrating, skin-loving lip masks that are taking over TikTok and beauty vanities everywhere. Infused with skincare-grade ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalane, and peptides, these jellies aren’t just cute (though the packaging is adorable) — they deliver real results.
70-Piece PRO Constructor Set. ($99.00) The first CONNETIX set created specifically for ages 8+, using Smart-Spin magnetic technology to enable more complex, functional builds — perfect for tweens ready to elevate their play.
Doctor Hopiola Skincare. (Starting at $115) A high-performance, organic, 100% natural collection designed to protect, nourish and transform the skin – made by a Scottsdale dermatologist!
POSCA Paint Markers. ($49.99) For the creative teen in your life, spark their creativity with a set of POSCA paint markers. These water-based paint markers are suitable for most art and craft projects on over 50 surfaces, including wood, glass, metal, plastic, ceramic, leather and more.
Avatara Skincare Kombucha 5-Piece System. ($75) Get ready for clear, healthy-looking skin with the Kombucha skincare system—powered by good-for-you bacteria and probiotics like Kombucha! Complete starter set with cleanser, toner, moisturizer + SPF, sleep mask, and eye cream. Perfect for tweens building their first skincare routine.
Green Girl Goods. (Starting at $54) This clean beauty subscription box designed specifically for tweens and teens is quickly becoming a trusted name in the clean beauty industry. The brand is dedicated to curating fun, age-appropriate self-care products that adhere to high standards for safer ingredients. Through every box, Green Girl Goods helps the next generation build confidence, make informed choices, and discover the joy of clean beauty.
Matching Family Christmas Pajamas from PatPat. (prices vary)
For families who love to celebrate in style, PatPat’s matching Christmas pajamas are a holiday must-have. Their sets blend cozy, soft fabrics with cheerful, photo-ready designs—perfect for Christmas morning, festive movie nights, or gifting to the family who has everything. With sizes for babies, kids, adults, and even pets, PatPat makes it effortless (and affordable!) to check “matching PJs” off your holiday list. It’s the kind of gift that guarantees smiles, snuggles, and picture-perfect memories all season long.
Unique Family Experience Gift Ideas
Taroko Sports. This high-energy entertainment venue brings together high-tech batting cages, bowling and mini bowling, immersive 5D racing simulators, arcade classics, FPS video games, and electronic darts—all under one roof. Add in basketball pop-a-shot, full-scale proprietary shooting challenges, pitching cages, and air hockey, and you’ve got a gift that delivers endless play for every age.
Slick City. Slick City is the ultimate adrenaline-filled experience gift for kids, teens, and fun-loving adults. Known as the world’s first indoor slide park, it features massive dry slides, launch pads, air courts, and high-flying attractions designed for safe, gravity-defying fun—no water required. Whether it’s racing down slick mega-slides, bouncing through action zones, or challenging friends to obstacle-style play, Slick City delivers thrills that beat any toy under the tree.
Horseback riding at El Conquistador. Beginning this December and running through April – Tucson’s idyllic off-season – guests and locals alike can once again experience the magic of riding through the Sonoran Desert landscape with the breathtaking Catalina Mountains as their backdrop. (Ages 6 and up).
Lava Island Tucson Indoor Play Place. Lava Island Tucson is the perfect experience gift for families who want big fun without leaving town. This vibrant indoor adventure park is packed with wall-to-wall trampolines, ninja-style obstacle challenges, giant slides, climbing zones, and plenty of space for kids to jump, flip, and explore. It’s high-energy, screen-free fun in a bright, tropical-themed environment that feels like an escape.
Superplay Mesa. This bright, clean indoor playground features multi-level play structures, fast slides, soft play zones, ball pits, and plenty of space for little ones to burn energy in a safe, exciting environment. It’s a gift that guarantees hours of imaginative, screen-free fun—ideal for playdates, rainy days, or weekend adventures. Give the gift of movement, laughter, and nonstop play with a visit to Superplay Mesa.
Carousel Toy Library. Instead of adding more clutter, a Toy Library membership gives children rotating access to high-quality toys, learning materials, pretend-play sets, puzzles, and sensory items—so there’s always something new to explore. It’s sustainable, affordable, and encourages imagination while keeping play fresh all year long. Give the gift of endless discovery with a Carousel Toy Library Membership and received new toys delivered right to your doorstep.
