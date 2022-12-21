Holiday Gift Ideas: Part 4

More Experience Stocking Stuffer Ideas

Still in need of some last minute stocking stuffers? Why not give the gift of an experience that your whole family will be sure to remember! Check out these fun, local places for some ideas.

Zoos & Aquariums Memberships/Tickets

Reid Park Zoo. Travel from the South American rainforest to the African savannah all in one day. Take a ride on the Cox Wildlife Carousel and the Zoo train, venture behind-the-scenes for a once in a lifetime tour, get up close to your favorite animals during daily presentations and keeper chats, enjoy an unforgettable experience as you feed a giraffe, and so much more! 3400 E. Zoo Ct., Tucson. reidparkzoo.org

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary. A non-profit wildlife sanctuary, dedicated to the conservation and protection of native and exotic animals. Located in scenic Prescott, Arizona, the sanctuary provides a source of recreation, education and entertainment for all ages. 1403 Heritage Park Rd., Prescott. heritageparkzoo.org

Bearizona. Drive through three miles of beautiful Ponderosa Pine forest witnessing North American animals from your own vehicle. OR hop on the Wild Ride Bus Tour. This adventure allows guests to feel the cool mountain breeze as the windows have been taken off the bus allowing for unobstructed views. Visitors can go on foot through the Fort Bearizona, a separate walk-thru area, located directly after the drive-thru portion of the park. Visitors will walk through Fort Bearizona, located directly after the drive-thru portion of the park. In this area, guests leisurely stroll through winding walkways to get an up-close look at the antics of Jaguars, Grizzly Bears and smaller animals on exhibit. Witness up-close animal encounters and a unique dining experience at the Canyonlands Restaurant. 1500 E. Route 66, Williams. bearizona.com

Out of Africa Wildlife Park. See hundreds of animals from all over the world. Shows during the day and an African Bush Safari as part of the general admission. 3505 W. Camp Verde Bridgeport Highway, Camp Verde. outofafricapark.com

Phoenix Zoo. The Phoenix Zoo is one of the largest non-profit zoos in the United States. Home to more than 3,000 animals, many of which are endangered or threatened species, the Zoo is also committed to supporting wildlife and habitat conservation in the region and across the globe. Programs are offered for children starting at 18 months old and are designed to support their growing needs and abilities. Many programs offer opportunities for parents or caregivers and children to learn and explore together,making it an experience for the entire family. 455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix. phoenixzoo.org

Sea Life Aquarium. A unique interactive aquarium experience for kids. 5000 S. Arizona Mills Cir., Suite 145 Tempe. visitsealife.com/Arizona

OdySea Aquarium. A multi-level, state-of-the-art facility holds more than 2 million gallons of water and offers an educational, interactive and entertaining experience for guests of all ages by combining theme-park style amusement with highly engaging presentations of aquatic life. More than 65 exhibits, 370 species, the worlds only Russian Sturgeon touch exhibit as well as 2 Stingray touch exhibits and a tide touch pool. Home to Voyager, the world’s only revolving aquarium exhibit! Unparalleled features include globes suspended from the lobby ceiling filled with colorful schools of fish, a giant martini glass shaped aquarium, and a submerged escalator allowing guests to descend deep into the ocean while surrounded by thousands of aquatic animals. Even the restrooms have viewing windows into the shark habitat! 9500 E. Vía de Ventura, Scottsdale. odyseaaquarium.com

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park. Home to Arizona’s largest collection of exotic animals with more than 600 species. The Aquarium features over 75 indoor exhibits including stingrays you can feed, penguins, otters, and sharks plus rides and a petting zoo. 16501 W. Northern Ave., Litchfield Park . wildlifeworld.com

Venues

Legoland Discovery Center Arizona. Explore and interact with the Grand Canyon State at our spectacular miniature LEGO replica of Arizona’s most loved landmarks, built from over 1 million LEGO bricks! Plus visit the Lego 4D cinema, Kingdom Quest and Merlin’s Apprentice rides, creative workshop and meet Lego characters. 5000 Arizona Mills Circle, STE 135 Tempe. legolanddiscoverycenter.com/arizona

Octane Raceway. Kart Racing on 1/3 mile indoor/outdoor track, 45+ mph karts, Velocity VR, Brickyard Bar & Grill, mini-bowling, arcade, and event rooms. Corporate events and private parties for 10 – 500 people. 9119 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale. octaneraceway.com

Butterfly Wonderland. Features a magnificent indoor conservatory that brings a tropical rainforest environment to the Arizona desert where thousands of butterflies fly freely. In addition, there are interactive exhibits, a Butterfly Emergence Gallery, 3D movie theater, Spineless Giants exhibit, Butterfly Café, Butterfly Treasures Gift Shop, a Rainforest Reptile exhibit, Rainforest Birds and a “bug vending machine” known as the “Edible Insect Station” that teaches visitors about entomophagy – the practice of eating insects. 9500 E. Via de Ventura, Scottsdale. butterflywonderland.com

FatCats All Out Fun. A fun family entertainment center that includes a luxury, first-run movie theater with all reclining seats, 20 lanes of bowling, a miniature glow-in-the-dark golf course and a huge arcade with over 50 games! Perfect place to party for a birthday party, corporate party or family event. 4321 E. Baseline Rd., Gilbert. fatcatsfun.com/gilbert

Main Event. Fun under one roof. Attractions include state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, an arcade games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive video games and more! Savor chef-inspired casual dining experience – with delicious shareables like wings, loaded nachos or oven-baked artisan pizza in a full-service American-fare grill – or enjoy handcrafted cocktails, craft beers, expansive variety of wines in a high-energy bar surrounded by big screen TVs. Locations in Avondale, Gilbert, Tempe and Tucson is coming soon. mainevent.com/locations

Crayola Experience Chandler. The magic of Crayola comes to life. This attraction is where color, chemistry, and technology combine to create a colorful adventure for a child’s imagination. 3111 W. Chandler Blvd., Suite 2154 Chan d ler . crayolaexperience.com/chandler

Jake’s Unlimited. A family entertainment center that has rides, bowling, laser tag, midway, full bars, and an event space. Plus, an unlimited buffet and soft drinks included with every admission. 1830 E. Baseline Rd., Mesa. jakesunlimited.com

Indoor play places

Uptown Jungle. A fantastic indoor playground has everything your kids need to let off steam and have loads of fun. With a vast range of exhilarating adventures, including trampolines, obstacle courses, slides, and climbing walls. Locations in Avondale, Chandler, Laveen, Mesa, Peoria and Phoenix. uptownjungle.com

A fantastic indoor playground has everything your kids need to let off steam and have loads of fun. With a vast range of exhilarating adventures, including trampolines, obstacle courses, slides, and climbing walls. Locations in Avondale, Chandler, Laveen, Mesa, Peoria and Phoenix. Urban Air Adventure Park. With attractions that cater to any level of adventurer, there’s something fun for everyone. At Urban Air, your mini warriors can conquer obstacles, show gravity who’s boss, and have a blast seven days a week. Locations in Ahwatukee, Gilbert, Goodyear and Peoria. urbanair.com

Locations in Ahwatukee, Gilbert, Goodyear and Peoria.

Elevate Trampoline Park. Amazing activities and unlimited fun. Providing high energy, adrenaline. All indoor trampoline parks are outfitted with wall-to-wall trampolines and boast a variety of family-fun activities. Locations in Goodyear, Queen Creek and Tucson. elevatetrampolinepark.com

Altitude Trampoline Park. Each Altitude park has its own unique mix of high-flying trampolines, courses, and competitions. No two parks are exactly alike! Test your aerial and acrobatic skills at Altitude Phoenix with these featured attractions. Locations at 3921 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, altitudephoenix.com and 701 N. Gilbert Rd ., Gilbert, altitudegilbert.com

AZ on the Rocks. A rock climbing gym offering a wide range of activities for kids and adults. Walls for sport and top-rope climbing, a large bouldering area, a fitness area, and a yoga studio. Whether you are a super experienced climber or a first-timer AZ on the Rocks has something for you. 16447 N 91st St, Ste 105, Scottsdale. azontherocks.com

Rock Solid Climbing + Fitness. Over 12,000 square feet of climbing space and includes a top out section, an adjustable angle training wall, an auto belay corner, and bouldering walls at nearly every angle. Also offers a number of yoga and fitness classes. Fitness area includes all the equipment needed to get stronger, climb harder, and stay healthy. Featuring a kilter board, moon board, tension board, spray walls, free weights, hang boards, space for bodyweight exercises, and cardio equipment. 3949 W Costco Dr. Suite 151, Tucson. rocksolidclimbing.com

Related Articles:

Holiday Gift Guide (Part 1: Infants & Toddlers)

Holiday Gift Ideas (Part 2: Preschool & Elementary)

Holiday Gift Ideas (Part 3: Experience Stocking Stuffer Ideas)

Raising Outdoor Kids: The lasting gift of experiences By Lisa Abler