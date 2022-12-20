RAK Date Night: Las Noches de Las Luminarias at the Desert Botanical Garden

Cozy up in your jacket, scarf, and mittens, grab a special someone, and enjoy a festive evening of lights, music, and entertainment at the Desert Botanical Garden’s Las Noches de Las Luminarias event happening now through December 31.

This enchanting display of sparkling luminarias and twinkling holiday lights makes for a perfect date night, friends gathering, or even a magical experience for families.

Since our son is only 9 months old and goes to bed pretty early, we asked my mom to babysit and enjoyed a parents’ night out.

Neither of us had ever been to this event before so we were eager to experience it for the first time and let me just say, it was even better than we expected!

Upon arrival, there were carolers outside the entrance—dressed up and singing festive holiday music—a perfect greeting to start the night.

We were given a map to help locate all the different trails and pathways to entertainment but we decided to be spontaneous and just see where we’d end up as we wandered the premises.

It was a chilly night out (in the high 40s—brr!) when we attended, so we quickly made a stop at one of the drink stands and ordered two white hot chocolates to sip on throughout the evening and keep us warm.

Marveling at the warm glow of the lumanarias and gazing at all the shimmery light-wrapped trees, was satisfying in and of itself—but scattered throughout the trails were a variety of performers to keep you entertained all evening long.

We listened to a strings orchestra play familiar cover songs, a band sing holiday tunes, watched a group of harpists perform, listened to a flute player, and even heard some mariachi music. They also had some desert wildlife experts and we got to see some owls and a snake up close!

At each performance site, there were tables and chairs set out with heat lamps, fire pits, and drink stations, offering you the chance to stay awhile and enjoy the music while relaxing and keeping warm.

With plenty to see and savor, plan on allowing a couple hours to really get the full experience. The Desert Botanical Garden also has an on-site restaurant where you could round out the evening with dinner reservations.

This was definitely a romantic night out and one we will certainly be adding to our holiday traditions for years to come!

Enter for your chance to win 4 tickets to the Las Noches de Las Luminarias at the Desert Botanical Garden on Friday December 30 at 6 p.m.