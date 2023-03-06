RAK Date Night: Source Mediterranean Kitchen

If you haven’t checked out Source, a unique dining experience that recently opened in the new Epicenter in Gilbert, it’s time to add it to your date night list of places to try!

This ingredient driven, community-centered restaurant is a fast casual place to dine with counter ordering and quick service, yet delectable and fresh-tasting food options.

My husband and I were given a brief overview of the menu by the head chef before he carefully selected dishes for us to try.

First, he brought out the pickled vegetables tapas which consisted of freshly cut veggies including peppers, carrots, red onion, fennel, and cucumbers marinated in a sweet and acidic pickling liquid. Everything was bright, crispy, and tangy.

Along with it, we also had the Controne chickpea hummus chermoula with za’atar flatbread which sort of reminded me of seasoned pizza crust dough. We kept layering the hummus and pickled vegetables for flavor-packed bites.

Next, the chef brought us the mixed greens seasonal salad topped with beets, citrus wedges, fennel, extra virgin olive oil, Cabernet vinegar and came with a side of crusty house-made bread slices. The sweet pops of citrus felt so light and refreshing!

We also split the house pizza (I’m a pizza girl!) which was like a Mediterranean take on a classic margherita pizza complete with mozzarella, tomato, extra virgin olive oil, and topped with Ferrante spicy blend. I love trying different varieties of pizza—it’s always something familiar yet I can appreciate the unique twists that each place provides. This one featured an airy crispy crust and an addicting tomato sauce that kept us coming back for more.

Because everything was so light and fresh, we were able to walk away feeling satisfied without being so full that we couldn’t move.

Whether you want to pick up fresh bread, grab a quick lunch on the go, or linger into the evening sharing plates and a glass of wine on the large patio space, you’ll definitely want to check out all that Source has to offer!

To view the menu, location, and hours visit https://eatatsource.com/