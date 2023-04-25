RAK Date Night: Arboleda

A luxurious date night experience awaits at Arboleda restaurant in the bustling Scottsdale Quarters.

With floor to ceiling windows, an indoor-outdoor patio, an olive tree in the center of the restaurant, and flickering candle light on each table, you’ll feel like you’re dining at the coast of Spain or Latin America.

Come with an appetite because many delicious Mediterranean-inspired courses are at hand. As you look over the menu, start with a little bite—perfect for satisfying your hunger while getting you ready for more to come.

We were served the whipped foie gras cone with membrillo purée and toasted walnuts and el bulli olive sphere with orange zest and olive salt. I loved how elegantly they were served and their perfect bite-sized portion.

In between courses, we ordered from the extensive cocktail menu and sipped on the “Sure Thing” which consisted of Roxx Vodka, Chambord, Almond Orgeat, Pineapple Juice, and Lemon. It was refreshing and fruity.

Next, we tried out some tapas. I ordered the patatas bravas which were potato cubes fried to a crispy perfection that came out steaming hot and smothered in a delicious smoked pimentón espuma, a creamy cheesy sauce.

My husband ordered the crispy iberico pork which was like a take on tacos served in a pita-type fry bread with a spicy pepper jam and pickled vegetables.

It had been a while since we had savored a multiple course meal out together (as parents of a 1-year-old, it’s a bit of a rare experience these days), so we enjoyed having time to linger and digest in between each course.

For my entrée, I ordered the butternut squash ravioli which was served with a sweet date purée, brown butter, and pomegranate seeds, adding a fresh element to the dish. It was almost too beautiful to eat but I ended up scraping the plate clean—it was that good!

My husband got the Argentinian ribeye which came with grilled scallion and drenched in calabrian chili butter, pairing it with a side of veggies and a glass of red wine, recommended by our server to complement the dish.

To finish off the night, we ordered the date cake which was rich and caramely with a whipped crème fraiche, chopped marcona almonds, orange zest, and a warm brown sugar sauce. They also surprised us by bringing out the Baked Arizona to try—similar to a Baked Alaska only with an Arizona twist! It was light and airy and not overly sweet.

Overall our experience at Arbodela couldn’t have been better! It was everything you hope for a date night to be—full of decadent food, a cozy and elegant atmosphere, and top-notch service.

It would also make a great place to celebrate a special occasion such as an anniversary, birthday, or new job. We can’t wait to bring some family and friends back with us the next time we go!