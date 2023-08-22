RAK Date Night: Picazzos Healthy Italian Eatery

Whether you’re gluten free, vegan, or just want to feel good about what you’re eating (without sacrificing taste) then you’ve got to plan your next date night at Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Eatery.

Picazzo’s is an Arizona-based, family-owned and operated, health-centric restaurant with locations in Sedona, Scottsdale, Tempe, Gilbert, Paradise Valley and Arrowhead.

Utilizing clean, whole foods that are rich in nutrients, Picazzo’s has a mix of modern-Italian cuisine sprinkling in flavors of Asian, Mediterranean and Mexican fusions.

My husband and I had the chance to check out the Gilbert location for our most recent date night. Because I am a vegetarian and my husband is a meat eater, we sometimes have difficulty finding a place that will have options suitable for both of us. But, Picazzo’s couldn’t have been a better fit.

With a separate vegan menu and plenty of customizable swaps to make any dish vegetarian or vegan friendly, I felt like I had a plethora of delicious dishes to choose from.

Not only does Picazzo’s offer vegan choices, but they are also extremely diligent with gluten allergies, offering a variety of gluten-free menu items including pastas, salads, and even pizzas—which are baked in a separate oven to avoid cross contamination.

While everything we ate was absolutely delicious, our favorite dish was hands-down the Baked Brie appetizer. The brie comes sizzling hot in a skillet with cheese oozing out, and is paired with roasted garlic cloves, Gala apple slices, and house-made focaccia. It’s basically like a deconstructed bruschetta. It was mouth-wateringly good. I’d highly recommend it!

To end the night, we ordered the Chocolate Chip Cookie served with locally-made gelato, and not only was it decadent, but with the purchase of it, $1 goes to support research for Rett Syndrome—a condition that hits home for Picazzo’s managing partner, Chris Disney. To find out more, visit https://picazzos.com/raising-for-rett/

If you’re looking for healthy, yet satisfying food that you can feel good about, you have to check out Picazzo’s for your next date night.

Enter for your chance to win one of two $50 gift cards to dine at Picazzo’s: