Harkins Celebrates National Cinema Day with $4 Movies on August 27

Harkins Theatres is celebrating National Cinema Day on Sunday, August 27 with $4 for any movie all day long. National Cinema Day brings together moviegoers of all ages to experience films on the big screen the way they were meant to be seen for a discounted price.

For only $4, moviegoers can sit back, relax and enjoy the summer’s biggest box office hits including Barbie, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Haunted Mansion and more.

Guests can also see new blockbusters that just hit theatres such as Gran Turismo: Based on A True Story, Blue Beetle, Golda, Meg 2: The Trench, Strays and for the kids – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem as well as see some of this year’s box office hits back on the big screen like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

“For 90 years, we have shared our love and passion for cinema with fellow moviegoers,” said Dan Harkins, owner of Harkins Theatres. “We are thrilled to celebrate National Cinema Day with our guests and offer these special prices on this special day.”

My Harkins Awards Members will also receive $4 medium popcorn and $4 medium drinks on National Cinema Day. My Harkins Awards is Harkins Theatres free loyalty program where guests earn points and get rewarded while enjoying special promotions, discounts and events. For more information on how to sign up, visit Harkins.com/my-harkins-awards.

“There is nothing like witnessing the power of cinema bringing people together,” said Mike Bowers, president and CEO of Harkins Theatres. “We are so thankful to our loyal moviegoers for 90 years in this incredible industry and we are so excited to be celebrating the big screen and National Cinema Day.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Harkins.com.