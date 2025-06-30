Creative Ways to Celebrate July 4th Without Leaving Your House

Do you know that feeling when it’s so hot outside that you don’t even feel like going anywhere? Yeah, me too. While I’ve braved many outdoor 4th of July firework celebrations, pool parties, and festivals in years past, this year I’m opting to stay inside my nicely air-conditioned home and enjoy some festive activities without breaking a sweat.

Sound like a good idea? Here are some fun ways to celebrate American’s independence right from the comforts of your home:

Wear red, white, and blue. Such a simple way to feel festive! Looking to feel extra cozy, comfortable and cool while celebrating at home? Check out Dreamiere’s 4th of July Collection of bamboo clothing and pajamas with adorable prints for the whole family! Have an all-American cookout feast. This one will require a little preparation beforehand. Decide what type of food you’ll want, and head to the grocery store (or schedule a grocery delivery!). Some American classics include hamburgers, hot dogs, corn on the cobb, watermelon, potato salad, and baked beans. Don’t forget to add in a sweet treat—s’mores anyone? (Check out our s’mores roundup for some delicious ideas!) Play Independence Day games. You can find a variety of print-at-home games such as 4th of July trivia or Independence Day Bingo. You can also buy a patriotic puzzle to work on together such as putting together a picture of the American flag or a firework mural. If you have younger kids, try making homemade patriotic play dough or a 4th of July-themed sensory bin for little ones to play with. Watch a family-friendly patriotic movie. Make 4th of July a movie day as you watch an all American classic such as The Sandlot, An American Tail, or National Treasure. Don’t forget the red, white, and blue snacks to munch on such as red vines, popcorn, festive M&Ms, strawberries, blueberries, or whatever else you can think of! Step outside to watch some fireworks (or do your own). With firework shows happening all across the state, it’s likely you can catch some glimpses right from your backyard. But you can always light your own sparks with at-home sparklers and baby firecrackers…just be sure to do so safely!

However you choose to spend Independence Day, wishing you and your family a safe and happy holiday!