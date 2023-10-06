A Hyper Clean Play Place for Immunocompromised Children

Lily’s Pad came to life in the mind of Brad Taylor, whose three-year-old daughter, Lily, was diagnosed with high-risk Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) in December of 2017. Lily spent just over a month living in Banner Children’s at Desert fighting to become stable enough to begin her outpatient treatment program.

As Lily’s treatment progressed, the chemotherapy she received daily attacked not only the cancer she was fighting but also her immune system. This immunocompromised state forced Lily away from the activities and friends that she loved. It became obvious to Lily’s family that there was a missing piece in the treatment plan for these young patients battling an autoimmune state and with that as their driving force, the concept of Lily’s Pad was born.

At Lily’s Pad, kids are given a place to imagine and play, to form friendships and to truly just get to be kids, all in an environment that keeps their fragile immune systems in mind.

Special cleaning procedures for children who are immunocompromised:

Monitored air quality system

Play sessions limited to 12 kids

Health screening for families when they arrive

Shoes exchanged for safety socks

Hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility

High touch surfaces are disinfected, small toys are traded out with clean duplicates and any fabrics are laundered after each session

Facility cleaning each night and a deep clean every week

Play structures/equipment

There is a structure with two slides and a climbing wall, Pop-A-Shot basketball game, air hockey and foosball table. There are lots of balls, hula hoops, and scooters. There is a ride-around fire truck and police car that can be operated by the children or by remote control. One corner features a toddler area with books, building blocks and small toys. Another corner has a small bounce house and an arts and crafts area.

How to get your child qualified to play at Lily’s Pad

Parents must submit an interest form and have a medical professional give them a referral. Once the referral is received, families will receive access to the booking system. There is no cost – play is absolutely free thanks to the generosity of the community, grants and corporate sponsorships to operate the facility for the benefit of these children.

The future of Lily’s Pad

Lily’s Pad opened on August 1, 2023. As it continues, the number of play sessions offered each week will expand and there will be new fun experiences for the kids such as movie days or painting days. We plan to offer counseling such as Mom Mentoring or Sibling Support right in the facility. Currently, we have partnered with the Arizona College of Nursing who will be providing nursing students to oversee play sessions.

Lily’s Pad is located at 3320 S Priest Dr #4, Tempe, AZ 85282. For more information visit lilyspadaz.org