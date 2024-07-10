10 Tips to Keep Grocery Store Spending in Check

With inflation, it’s getting tougher to feed a family on a budget – especially a family with dietary restrictions as words like gluten, dairy, and nut free seem to be attached to dollar signs. While feeding a family is never cheap, it is possible to cut down on unnecessary spending.

Below are ten tips I’ve compiled to help you keep your grocery budget on track:

Know who offers the best prices on each product. We’re all guilty of buying something from one store knowing it’s cheaper elsewhere. Every dollar makes a difference. That’s why it’s important to write down your grocery list beforehand and strategize which stores you’ll need to visit for the best deals. Stick to your list. Impulsive buys add up, and sometimes these unneeded food items go bad in the fridge—wasted because we didn’t really need them in the first place. Clip coupons, but only for products you’ll use. Have you ever clipped a coupon for something like canned eggplant with aspirations of making some great side dish, only to find the can dusty on your shelf three years later, expired? Yeah, me too. In your clipping excitement, stick to practical purchases, no matter how tempting eggplant dishes are. Farmer’s Markets for imperfect produce. Many states introduced cheap markets to help prevent the food waste epidemic by selling less-than-perfect fruits and veggies. It can be as cheap as $10 for 60 pounds of produce! Buy what’s in season. Stick to what produce is in season. Also, try the “dirty dozen clean fifteen” to save money on buying organic produce! Be careful in warehouses. We all go into bulk stores and walk out feeling we purchased half the store and sold a kidney. However, reiterating tip two, stick to your grocery list and do not wander off the narrow path. Consider planting your own produce. If space is tight, start with a few potted herbs. Rosemary, basil, thyme, and cilantro are nice to have on hand. If you have a yard, planting fruit trees can save you even more money. Try out discount stores in your area. Have you heard of those “last chance” grocery stores that sell nearly expired/discontinued/imperfect food? You can save a pretty penny in places like this, but beware that things sometimes taste stale. I’d stick to buying things that wouldn‘t be as noticeable when the expiration date looms/passes. Buy from bulk bins. Rice and beans are crowd pleasers in most families, and an inexpensive and easy way to feed mouths. Check in stores for sale sections. Some stores keep a section for discounted items that are worth perusing. I’ve had the fortune of finding nuts, seeds, and vitamins in the back of my favorite local farmer’s market.

Hopefully this helps you make wise decisions in the grocery store. At times, it’s difficult to do, but it pays off in big ways when it comes to keeping your budget in check and your family healthy.