Enter to win tickets to see Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party returns to Glendale on August 3-4, 2024! Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the DARK! This one-of-a-kind show will visit Desert Diamond Arena for three epic performances!

With more shows announced than ever before, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will hit new locations in 2024 while returning to fan-favorite venues, bringing the action-packed live show to families across the United States!

Tickets and event information are available at www.hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com. Tickets are subject to convenience and facility fees.

Show times are as follows:

Saturday, August 3, 12:30PM/Power Smashers™ Pre-Show, 10AM

Saturday, August 3, 7:30PM/Power Smashers™ Pre-Show, 5PM

Sunday, August 4, 2:30PM/Power Smashers™ Pre-Show, 12PM

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is produced by Family Entertainment Live and brings fans’ favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life including Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Demo Derby™, Bone Shaker™, Bigfoot®, Gunkster™, and introducing the brand new HW 5-Alarm™, the firetruck hero of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks! The Glow Party production features spectacular lasers, dance parties, and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. Fans can also witness a special appearance from a transforming robot, plus the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross Team.

Hot Wheels fans also have the chance to participate in the Hot Wheels Power Smashers™ Pre-Show, held two-and a-half hours prior to every performance. The unique experience provides fans access to the competition floor where they can see the outrageous designs and epic size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks along with autograph signings from their favorite drivers and performers. Each Hot Wheels Power Smashers™ Pre-show ticket includes an autograph card, glow stick, souvenir pass, and a lanyard exclusive to Hot Wheels Power Smashers™ Pre-show attendees. Passes will be available to purchase while supplies last.

The new Pre-Show VIP Backstage Experience is an exclusive tour guided by the hosts of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live! Experience what happens behind the scenes before all of the smashing and crashing goes down. See the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks up close and personal, get your VIP merch bundle and receive early access into the Hot Wheels Power Smashers™ Pre-show! VIP passes are limited and available to purchase while supplies last.

Fans can go to www.hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com for more information. The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live tour is a partnership between Mattel and Raycom-Legacy Content Company, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC.

About Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC

Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC is a diversified, entertainment holding company that develops family-oriented live events including Monster High® Live, Magic of Lights®, an outdoor holiday lights drive-through experience produced at venues throughout North America and Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks Live, showcasing a toys-to-life show of Mattel’s legendary Hot Wheels Monster Trucks show presented across North America, Europe and elsewhere internationally. The Company is headquartered in Medina, Ohio. For more information visit familyentertainmentlive.com.

About Mattel, Inc.

Mattel is a leading global children’s entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and Mega®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music, and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.

About Desert Diamond Arena

Desert Diamond Arena, an ASM Global managed venue, is a state-of-the-art, multipurpose sports and entertainment facility situated on 13.5 acres in the city of Glendale, Arizona. The arena entertains over 1 million visitors annually through concerts, family shows and sporting events. The arena anchors the Westgate Entertainment District, Arizona’s Entertainment Destination, located on 223 acres for shopping, dining, entertainment and commercial offices.

Enter to win a family 4 pack of tickets to see the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party on Satuday, August 3rd at 7:30 p.m.

