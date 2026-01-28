The Gentle Support of Acupuncture in Pregnancy and Postpartum

Finding Comfort in a Changing Body

When I was pregnant, there were days my nausea hung over me like a cloud. My purse was stuffed with granola bars, protein sticks, mints, gum – anything to make it through the day without vomiting. I religiously wore a seaband around my wrist to help bring the intensity down. “Morning sickness” ushered me into the early evening, eagerly waiting for sleep – my only comfort, until the next day.

The irony is that as a practitioner of Chinese medicine, I didn’t use my own tools until I was desperate. It wasn’t until early labor and assistance from my midwives and husband with the acupuncture needles, that contractions started and six hours later, my son was in my arms.

Having my sons and my experience is what projected me on this underserved path of specialty to help others find support and relief.

Is Acupuncture Safe During Pregnancy?

Safety is the first question most moms ask, and rightfully so. Research shows there is no increased outcomes of adverse events with acupuncture for pregnancy-related conditions in comparison to the control group. It’s important to find a practitioner well-versed in prenatal care to avoid contra-indicated points and to be aware of serious conditions that need to be ruled out prior to starting treatment.

What Does Acupuncture Help With?

There is a growing body of evidence that supports acupuncture’s use for pregnancy related conditions such as:

Nausea – Acupressure point Pericardium 6 known on the wrist can ease heightened nausea

Low back and pelvic pain – There is increased mobility, pain reduction and less of a need for pain relief medication with acupuncture

Breech or malposition of baby – Often used in conjunction with moxibustion therapy to support “head down” presentation

Stress, anxiety and mood – Acupuncture, when used in conjunction with other therapies, helps relieve stress (which can often worsen nausea), anxiety and mood by activating the parasympathetic nervous system

Cervical ripening or Labor prep – Research shows that prebirth acupuncture starting at 37 weeks supported a statistically significant reduction in the need of surgical births, analgesia, and use of medication to induce labor as well as hospital stays were also shortened

Acupuncture can also assist with:

Carpal Tunnel

Acid Reflux

Pregnancy related insomnia

Increased milk supply

Cesarean recovery

If you’re interested in acupuncture during pregnancy, you can find a board-certified practitioner through Obstetrical Acupuncture Association or ABORM.

