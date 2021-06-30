Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Home Articles Child Tax Credit payments to begin in July
Articles

Child Tax Credit payments to begin in July

RAK Staff
RAK Staff
0
8

Many Arizona families will soon get monthly payments because of changes made to the child tax credit as part of the American Rescue Plan. The Internal Revenue Service will pay half the total credit amount in advance over six monthly payments beginning July 15. Taxpayers will claim the other half when filing their 2021 income tax return.

The 2021 child tax credits are $3,000 per child ages 6 to 17 and $3,600 per child for ages 5 and younger. The credit for qualifying children is fully refundable, which means that taxpayers can benefit from the credit even if they don’t have earned income or don’t owe any income taxes. The 2021 child tax credit is a significant increase; the 2020 child tax credit was $2,000 per child, only $1,400 of which was refundable.

All working families who make up to $150,000 per couple, single filers who make up to $75,000, and families with a single parent (head of household) who make up to $112,500 are eligible for the payments.

To qualify for advance Child Tax Credit payments, recipients must have filed a 2019 or 2020 tax return and claimed the Child Tax Credit on the return. Those who did not file can still request the payments as a non-filer at irs.gov/childtaxcredit2021

The IRS is hosting two informational sessions in greater Phoenix this month about the new child tax credit:
  • 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, July 9, at Mesa Community College’s Downtown Center, 165 N. Centennial Way, Room 110, Mesa
  • 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, July 10, at IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center, 4041 N. Central Ave., Phoenix.

The IRS also is cautioning that scam artists may try using the advance Child Tax Credit payments as a cover for schemes to steal personal information and money. Remember: The IRS never initiates contact by email, text message or social media channel to request personal or financial information. Find more details at childtaxcredit.gov or irs.gov/childtaxcredit2021

Previous article“Boss Baby: Family Business” ticket giveaway
Next articleTwo Arizona gymnasts to compete at the Tokyo Olympics
RAK Staff
RAK Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Articles

Two Arizona gymnasts to compete at the Tokyo Olympics

RAK Staff -
Arizona gymnasts Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner have both secured spots as individual competitors at the Olympic games in Tokyo, Japan. They will accompany...
Read more
Articles

Robot Art opens July 1 at i.d.e.a. Museum of Mesa

RAK Staff -
Beginning July 1, families can explore the world of robotics through art and hands-on activities at the i.d.e.a. Museum's new Robo Art exhibition. The exhibit...
Read more
Articles

Utah’s Zion National Park offers scenic family fun

Carrie Wheeler -
My family has never been particularly outdoorsy. Sure, we take the occasional spin on a bike or venture out on a (well-traversed) hiking path....
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
864FollowersFollow
10,262FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 10645 N. Tatum Blvd.
  • Suite #200-314
  • Phoenix, AZ 85028
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2021 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO