Robot Art opens July 1 at i.d.e.a. Museum of Mesa

Beginning July 1, families can explore the world of robotics through art and hands-on activities at the i.d.e.a. Museum’s new Robo Art exhibition.

The exhibit features artworks from around the globe that explore the relationship of art and science and the importance of imagination in designing automated machines.

Art-making activities and interactive activities will focus on nurturing creative thinking and exploring design, engineering and the technology of robotics. Planned activities for children of all ages include a Robot Zoo, Be the Bot, Racing Robots, The Robot Code, My Dream Robot, Build-a-Bot, and a coding board game.

Robo Art opens July 1, 2021 and is planned to run through Jan. 2, 2022.

The i.d.e.a. is located at 150 W. Pepper Place in downtown Mesa. Hours are currently 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Beginning in July, additional times and dates will be opened to families eager to see the new exhibit, play at the museum’s Artville play space (for ages 4 and younger) or explore many other displays and hands-on activities.

Online ticket reservations are strongly encouraged. Regular admission is $9 for ages 1 and up. i.d.e.a. Museum members and babies 11 months and younger are admitted free of charge. More info: 480-644-2468 or ideamuseum.org