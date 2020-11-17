Thursday, November 19, 2020
Children’s Museum of Phoenix opens expanded outdoor play space

Kara G. Morrison
The Children’s Museum of Phoenix has expanded its outdoor Adventure Play area. Photo courtesy of the Children’s Museum of Phoenix.

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix reopens on Friday, Nov. 20, with 15,000 additional square feet of outdoor play space featuring a straw-bale castle, a sand and corn pit, rock painting and a Tike Motocross area.

The new Adventure Play area — created in the museum’s north parking lot — lets children learn through physical activities that require both fine and gross motor skills and through thought-provoking discoveries. The centerpiece is Colossal Castle and a maze built using 400 straw bales. Adventure Play also includes:

  • The Workshop: Build with hammers, nails, wrenches and other tools.
  • Building Play: Climb over, on and through tires, crates and other items.
  • Cornville: Play in 1 ton of corn kernels.
  • Rock Painting: Children and adults can paint a rock to take home or to leave somewhere in the community for others to find, with the purpose of spreading joy.
  • Paint an Alfa Romeo: Much like painting the Robot in the Children’s Museum’s Art Studio, this space invites kids to paint a classic car.
  • Explore-A-Truck: Kids can climb into and explore a fire truck and a mail truck.

Visitors can also plant, water and harvest crops in the Children’s Garden; scoop sift and measure in the Mud Kitchen; build with pine cones, logs, rocks, sticks and dirt in Nature Nook; jump rope and hula hoop in Retro Recess; ride a trike or balance bike in TMX (Tike Motocross); play in the Sand Pit, crawl through the Snake and more. Sock Skating also returns to the Museum at the end of the month.

Adventure Play is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Only the outdoor play areas of the museum are open as a safety precaution during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Adventure Play will be open additional days during the holidays, including Dec. 21-23, Dec. 28-31 and Jan. 2-3. The museum is closed on Christmas Eve Day, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

All visitors ages 3 and older must wear face masks, and limited capacity and timed entry tickets allow for social distancing. Advance reservations are required for all visitors including members. Tickets are $14.95; $13.95 for seniors; free for Children’s Museum of Phoenix members and babies younger than age 1.

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix is a nonprofit organization located at 215 N. Seventh Street in downtown Phoenix. It works to foster a joy of learning through open-ended, fun, exploratory play for ages birth to 10. Purchase tickets and make reservations online at childrensmuseumofphoenix.org/museum-admission/

Kara G. Morrison is the editor of Raising Arizona Kids and the mother of Sofia (8).

