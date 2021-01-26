Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Full moon tours offer glimpse wildlife in the mysterious hours of the night

Full Moon Tours at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center offer guests the chance to see what the Scottsdale sanctuary’s native wildlife is up to in the mysterious hours of night. You might even hear a serenade from the Mexican gray wolves or the tiny howl of the grasshopper mouse!

Tours take place during each month’s full moon and are held completely outside. Dress for the weather, bring water and wear close-toed shoes. The tour route is lit and light refreshments are included.

Full Moon Tour tickets are $30 for ages 13 and up, $20 for ages 3-13, and free for kids under 3. SWCC also offers daytime and twilight tours. Tours are by reservation only and tickets must be purchased in advance at southwestwildlife.org

