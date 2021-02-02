Great baby gifts

1. Lovevery Play Kits. This gift takes the guesswork out of choosing a toy for your favorite growing baby. Lovevery toys are designed by child development experts to be exactly what children need (and want) developmentally at every stage. $36 per month and up lovevery.com

2. Honest Diaper Cake. You can’t go wrong with this adorable “three-layer cake” made with 35 or 70 disposable diapers in cute prints and filled with Honest baby products: baby shampoo and body wash, lotion, all-purpose balm, Honest Wipes and baby laundry detergent. $40 or $100 at honest.com

3. Little Book of You. It can feel overwhelming finding the time to fill out a handwritten baby book, so this option makes a perfect gift for busy and sleep-deprived new parents. Create a customized book online in minutes by typing in a few details, or give a gift certificate for a 32-page book filled with beautiful illustrations and details about baby’s world, state and country when he/she was born. $49.95 at littlebookofyou.com

4. Deluxe Magic Touch Piano. This safe and durable piano boasts great sound, encouraging toddlers to learn tones, scales and other musical skills. Recommended for ages 6 months and up. $40 at Kidstop Toys and Books in Scottsdale. kidstoptoys.com/deluxe-magic-touch-piano.html

5. Personalized Baby Block. A great, affordable baby gift, this engraved two-inch maple wood cube records baby’s birthday — time, location, weight, length, etc. — for a great keepsake. $19.50. 317-996-2124 or craftefamily.com

6. Wee Bloom Bunny With Face Mask. Bunnies By the Bay added face masks to some of its most popular stuffed animals to encourage young children to wear masks and reduce their anxiety about the pandemic. The result is a sweet, helpful keepsake of this bizarre historic time. Choose one of nine fabric masks for dolls and stuffies including the adorable Wee Bunny. $18 at bunniesbythebay.com

7. Muslin Swaddle Blankets. This is the best type of blanket for babies in Arizona or any warm climate. Hudson Baby sells sets of three 100 percent cotton swaddle blankets in cute prints. They’re soft, gentle, breathable and not too hot. $20 for three at Target, Amazon or Buy Buy Baby.

8. Indestructible baby books. Workman Publishing has created the perfect first book for little ones! Indestructibles are lightweight, chew proof, rip-proof and waterproof. Made of ultra-durable tight-woven material, they come in many titles including classic nursery rhymes to introduce babies to the joys of bright pictures and written words. You can even clean them in the dishwasher! $4-$6 titles in English or Spanish at most bookstores.

9. Baby’s Brew. This cordless travel bottle warmer is battery-powered to provide perfectly warmed milk, water, or formula on the go. $75-$85 at thebabysbrew.com

10. Mushie silicone bibs. Designed in Sweden, Mushie bibs are made from food-grade silicone with rounded, built-in neck fasteners and a deep front pocket that is perfect for catching food. $12.99 at mushie.com