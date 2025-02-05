How to Foster and Adopt

Opening Your Heart and Home

Families come together in many different ways. For me, I always knew I wanted to adopt. My sister was adopted and, growing up, adoption was woven into many of my favorite childhood stories.

My husband Brian and I started our foster care journey when our two girls were 3 years old and 20 months old. At first, we only wanted to bring a child into our home that would forever be a part of our family, but after talking with our licensing agency and other families, we decided that we would step into the world of foster care.

We then decided that we were open to fostering one child that was under a year old, but after receiving a call for an 18-month-old looking for a safe place to land, we changed our minds. That one call would forever change our story as it led us to adopting a sibling group of four. Fast-forward to today, I am now blessed to be the mom of seven kids, ranging in age from nine to 15.

Our journey inspired me to start Foster Arizona a non-profit, public charity in 2013. For 11 years, we have been able to support families and youth impacted by foster care.

Where to Start

In our journey, we quickly learned that foster care is not the same as adoption. Most kids come into foster care with the goal of going back to their families. The foster parent’s role is to support the state’s efforts to bring families back together. That means intentional support for birth parents through shared parenting. In this scenario, the foster parent chooses to love a child for as long, or as short, of a time as they are in your home.

If a child cannot be reunified, their case plan changes to adoption. Foster parents receive priority for adoption if family placement is not possible.

Safe haven babies have their parental rights severed quickly. This is due to the parent choosing to relinquish their rights. Babies coming into foster care this way move directly into an adoptive family’s home. It is rare for non-safe haven babies to be placed with adoption-only families.

For parents who are looking for adoption only, it is important to consider the ages you are open to. Most adoptable kids are not babies. Also, consider whether you are willing to take in a sibling group. Kids often come into foster care with siblings. It is a huge gift to provide a home for siblings to grow up together in.

Who Can Foster

Single or married adults over 21 who are financially stable are eligible to foster or adopt. Families attend Foster Parent College and work with agencies to complete home studies. This training helps parents understand the needs and developmental expectations for kids with trauma.

Once training and home study conclude, the family can be licensed to foster or adopt. This process can take four to six months.

Welcoming a Child

Children in foster care have experienced adversities. Losing your family of origin is traumatic. Parenting a child through trauma is challenging and may not be for everyone, but our community and the resources at Foster Arizona and other agencies can help you experience the joy of helping a child through a difficult time in life.

Kim Vehon is the CEO of Foster Arizona, a nonprofit that provides resources, training and advocacy for foster families across the state. She is a mother to seven children, four of whom she adopted after fostering. Reach her at kim@fosteraz.org