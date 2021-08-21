Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Win tickets to Amazon original movie, Cinderella

Kate Reed
Cinderella is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with.Our heroine (Camila Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.

Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, Cinderella has an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. Producers are James Corden, Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, and executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.

Starring: Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.

Rating: PG

See the trailer here!

Win tickets to the advance screening on September 1, 2021 at Harkins at Tempe Marketplace.

