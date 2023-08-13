Leo & Luca: A New Boutique Playspace for Kids

As we continue to deal with triple digit temperatures throughout the Valley, finding ways to keep little ones entertained can be a struggle.

If your kids are anything like mine, they long to get out of the house, burn off some energy, and socialize. My 17-month-old will literally grab my shoes, bring them to the door, and tell me “bye” when he’s had enough of playing at home.

We have our list of activities we circulate between—running errands, visiting splashpads, or meeting up with friends for playdates—but he loves it when we get to break out of the routine and do something different (and so do I!).

I was excited to hear about the recent opening of Leo & Luca, a new indoor playspace for children ages five and younger, and my son was even more excited to check it out.

This woman-owned boutique playspace was built around the idea of “community through play” and intends to not only inspire imagination, but promote independent spirits, cultivate friendships, and prioritize connection between children and parents.

The play space offers toys that encourage independent play and exploration, a reading nook, a play kitchen and grocery set up, as well as soft play, and a craft room.

In addition, there’s also an infant room with age-appropriate toys, a mother’s room for nursing moms, and a café space featuring a full-service coffee bar and an assortment of healthy, organic snacks for both parents and children to enjoy.

The shoe-free environment, strict cleaning procedures, and enforced sick policies help keep the space clean and safe for everyone.

Leo & Luca offers both drop-in and drop-off options to help accommodate the different needs of parents and caregivers. Reservations are required to play. Daily passes are $20 and different membership options are available.

My son had so much fun exploring all the toys as well as interacting with the other toddlers. The best part was he was so tired out from all the fun and excitement that he took a great nap when we got home!

If you’re looking for something that will keep your little ones entertained—especially while this summer heat continues—you’ve got to check out Leo & Luca.

In the coming months, they also plan to open an outdoor patio space—perfect for when the weather gets nice.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit https://leoandlucaaz.com/