Phoenix Art Museum extends $5 admission for kids through June 30

Phoenix Art Museum has extended through June 30 its program dropping museum admission for visitors ages 17 and younger from $14 to $5.

“We are very excited to extend our PhxArt Field Trip for Kids program so that parents and children alike can continue to

enjoy fun, educational experiences at Phoenix Art Museum at a reduced cost,” Tim Rodgers, the Museum’s Sybil Harrington Director and CEO, said in a statement.

PhxArt Field Trip for Kids was created in October to fill a gap for students who might otherwise have been able to see the museum as part of a school field trip. In a typical year, more than 20,000 students would visit as part of the school tours program, which offers a $5 per student rate.

Dropping the general-admission rate for students makes independent, social-distance-appropriate tours more affordable for families. The extension was made possible by the family of Bill and Judy Goldberg. “We hope that for so many managing the stress of the pandemic that the Museum can offer some respite together, as a family,” said Judy Goldberg, who serves on the Museum’s Board of Trustees, in a statement.

In addition to $5 youth admission, the museum is suspending the $5 special-exhibition charge for ages 17 and younger during voluntary-donation hours: 3-7 p.m. on Pay-What-You-Wish Wednesdays and First Fridays. Discounts are made possible with support from UMB Bank and the Kemper Charitable Trust.

The museum, which opened in 1959, welcomes more than 300,000 guests annually to its national and international exhibitions and its collection of more than 20,000 works of American and Western American, Asian, European, Latin American, modern and contemporary art and fashion design. The museum, 1625 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix, also hosts photography exhibitions through its partnership with the University of Arizona’s Center for Creative Photography.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. 602-257-1880 or phxart.org