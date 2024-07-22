Five Tips for Getting Your Home Market-Ready

The spring housing market is heating up in the Phoenix metro area, fueled by a flood of demand from both out-of-state shoppers and Arizonans anticipating the fall of home interest rates. Ahead of this projected flurry of activity to come, it is imperative that sellers prioritize making their property as appealing as possible.

Here are five REALTOR-backed tips to make your home’s first impression on buyers as strong as possible:

1. Dive into Decluttering

Don’t be intimidated by the prospect of decluttering – get strategic with your approach. I recommend sellers tackle one area at a time, and remember that the decision to keep or toss belongings can wait. Invest in a climate-controlled storage unit early in the packing process to stay focused on getting items packed up and out of the house.

A market-ready home should only contain basic furniture necessities. Less is more – remove unnecessary items from kitchen countertops (such as knife blocks, dish towels and small kitchen appliances) and stow away bathroom toiletries like toothbrushes and toothpaste. Sellers should tidy up and make surfaces appear as big and spacious as possible.

Rooms should only contain furniture basics and essentials for everyday living – a bedroom should only have a bed, dresser and maybe a nightstand, while a dining room’s furnishings should be limited to a table and chairs. Pack up any extraneous fixtures and decorations that might obscure a home’s floors or walls.

2. Sale-Ready Staging

Before hiring a photographer to take listings photos of your property, ensure the interior of your home is neutrally decorated. Potted indoor plants can liven up a room and add a pop of color to an otherwise simple living space. The goal is to appeal as broadly as possible to the ‘average’ consumer, meaning that your home should appear inoffensive and palatable.

Some decorative accessories like statement throw pillows or medium-sized art pieces are acceptable if utilized sparingly in a room but err towards minimalist décor whenever possible.

To effectively decorate and discern whether your property is buyer-ready, consider cutting the stress and hiring a professional home stager. Homes that are staged well can sell for up to 15% more than listed, so having a second opinion from an expert can maximize your property’s money-making potential.

3. Smelling Fresh for Spring Shoppers

First impressions are formed from more than just outward appearances – much like one would prepare for a first date or job interview, it’s important to prioritize a home’s cleanliness and demonstrate good hygiene. Few moments turn a buyer off faster than walking into a beautifully staged home, only to be met by a foul odor that spoils the visit.

Before ever hosting an open house, address strong smells within the dwelling. Start by thoroughly cleaning or replacing carpets, upholstery and curtains as scents can cling to these surfaces long after the source is gone. Check the baseboards in each room and scrub them for grime and residue.

Living in a picture-perfect home while it’s up for sale can be a hassle, but it is crucial to keep up on hygienic habits like emptying trash cans, scooping litter boxes and refraining from cooking strong-smelling foods during this time. This is especially important in the event of a last-minute open house.

4. Let’s Get Impersonal

A buyer should be able to clearly envision how life might look in your home, from where their personal belongings might be displayed to how family members will settle into each room. To keep homebuyers immersed while visiting, remove personal items like family photos, children’s toys, hobby goods and memorabilia.

Now is the time to think of your home as if it were a blank canvas for guests to project onto. This is where the utility of a rented storage unit really shines, as you won’t be forced to immediately part with belongings.

5. Repair & Revamp

Finally, tie up loose ends in your home by addressing minor repairs and touch-ups. Now is the time to install new carpeting if there are unsightly stains present, fix squeaky doors, and replace any cracked tile. I also recommend fresh coats of white-based paint to brighten up living spaces, but stay away from any yellow-toned colors as this can date the appearance of the home.

Don’t neglect the exterior of the property, either. Increase a home’s ‘curb appeal’ to buyers by keeping up on mowing the lawn, trimming any overgrown bushes, and adding potted plants for an aesthetic boost. For some sellers, the front or back yards are ‘hot ticket’ items, and seeing the entire property at its best may heavily influence the decision to submit an offer.

RE/MAX Fine Properties is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage with offices across Arizona. Founded in 2008, the brokerage has more than 300 REALTORS and specializes in both residential and commercial real estate. RE/MAX Fine Properties is a proud supporter of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Susan G. Komen, and other charities, and is headquartered at 21020 N. Pima Rd. in Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more, please visit fineprop.com