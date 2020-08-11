Gilbert dad invents water bottle for on-the-go handwashing

Little did he know how vital regular handwashing would become when the coronavirus hit.

Suds2Go — a dual-purpose water bottle for handwashing on the go — was invented by a Gilbert dad during a bad flu season. Gabe Trevizo, an ASU alum, said with four active children under age 8, he and his wife Cindy “quickly realized that something as simple as washing hands when away from home, getting hands truly clean, can be a major challenge.”

The 25-ounce stainless steel water bottle has double walled, vacuum-sealed insulation and keeps water hot or cold for hours. Just fill it with your own foaming soap and water, then use the pump to create foam in the palm of your hand. Use the water spout on the other side to rinse.

Prefilled Suds2Go Caps, which screw on to any standard disposable water bottle, also are available. The soap caps are not refillable and must be disposed after use.

Refillable bottles sell for $36.99, caps for $10.99 (includes two, with each cap delivering about 30 pumps of soap). Order at mysuds2go.com