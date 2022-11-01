What Is the Significance of Attending a Highly Ranked Public School?

SPONSORED

If you’re considering sending your child to a new school, you may want to spend some time researching public school rankings.

U.S. News & World Report is one of the most trusted sources for school rankings. In 2022, the organization reviewed 24,000 public high schools from across the country and ranked nearly 18,000 of them. Each school was evaluated on its state assessment performances, graduation levels, and college-level exam scores.

Even if your child is in elementary school or middle school, taking a look at local high school rankings can still be a good idea, as the foundational curriculum provided in a district’s primary schools is part of what sets high schools up for academic success.

In 2022, 425 public high schools made U.S. News & World Report’s list of Best High Schools in Arizona. Of the top 10, eight of these schools are in the BASIS Charter Schools network:

BASIS Chandler – #1

BASIS Oro Valley – #2

BASIS Scottsdale – #4

BASIS Peoria – #5

BASIS Flagstaff – #7

BASIS Tucson North – #8

BASIS Ahwatukee – #9

BASIS Phoenix – #10

BASIS Charter Schools prioritize the very type of outcomes that U.S. News & World Report looks for when compiling its rankings. Our students have an AP exam pass rate of 86% and consistently outperform peers on the SAT and ACT. Thanks to our advanced curriculum and comprehensive college counseling, BASIS Charter School students also have a 100% college acceptance rate and receive an average of $100,000 in college scholarships.

When your child attends a highly ranked public school, you can rest assured that they are getting a world-class education that will help them develop a lifelong love of learning.

At BASIS Charter Schools, we put an emphasis on academic excellence at every grade level. Our primary schools help students embrace their natural curiosity and develop academic responsibility, while our high schools prepare students for the transition to college.

