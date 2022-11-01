Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Home Articles What Is the Significance of Attending a Highly Ranked Public School?
Articles

What Is the Significance of Attending a Highly Ranked Public School?

Kate Reed
0

SPONSORED

If you’re considering sending your child to a new school, you may want to spend some time researching public school rankings. 

U.S. News & World Report is one of the most trusted sources for school rankings. In 2022, the organization reviewed 24,000 public high schools from across the country and ranked nearly 18,000 of them. Each school was evaluated on its state assessment performances, graduation levels, and college-level exam scores.

Even if your child is in elementary school or middle school, taking a look at local high school rankings can still be a good idea, as the foundational curriculum provided in a district’s primary schools is part of what sets high schools up for academic success.

In 2022, 425 public high schools made U.S. News & World Report’s list of Best High Schools in Arizona. Of the top 10, eight of these schools are in the BASIS Charter Schools network:

  • BASIS Chandler – #1
  • BASIS Oro Valley – #2
  • BASIS Scottsdale – #4
  • BASIS Peoria – #5
  • BASIS Flagstaff – #7
  • BASIS Tucson North – #8 
  • BASIS Ahwatukee – #9 
  • BASIS Phoenix – #10 

BASIS Charter Schools prioritize the very type of outcomes that U.S. News & World Report looks for when compiling its rankings. Our students have an AP exam pass rate of 86% and consistently outperform peers on the SAT and ACT. Thanks to our advanced curriculum and comprehensive college counseling, BASIS Charter School students also have a 100% college acceptance rate and receive an average of $100,000 in college scholarships. 

When your child attends a highly ranked public school, you can rest assured that they are getting a world-class education that will help them develop a lifelong love of learning.

At BASIS Charter Schools, we put an emphasis on academic excellence at every grade level. Our primary schools help students embrace their natural curiosity and develop academic responsibility, while our high schools prepare students for the transition to college. 

The BASIS Charter Schools 2023-24 Open Enrollment period ends December 14, 2022. Visit enrollbasis.com to learn more about us, register for a campus tour, or subscribe to our monthly newsletter.

Previous articleHow to Talk to Kids About Disabilities
Next articleYouth Money Matters
Kate Reedhttp://www.raisingarizonakids.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Articles

Youth Money Matters

Terri Alexon -
Need a few ideas how to teach your kids about money? Learning about money management is literally a life-long process and sharing that journey...
Read more
Articles

Ready to Be Pet Parents?

Rachel Galvez -
5 steps to find out if your family is ready A new dog or cat (or fish, hamster or bird) can add a lot of...
Read more
Articles

7 Tips for Talking About Divorce

Michelle Renee Adams -
First, take a deep breath. Your concern about how best to have this conversation shows that you are thoughtful and want to do what...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
885FollowersFollow
10,262FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 932 South Hunters Run
  • Show Low, AZ 85901
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2021 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO