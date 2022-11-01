Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Home Articles Youth Money Matters
Articles

Youth Money Matters

Terri Alexon
0

Need a few ideas how to teach your kids about money? Learning about money management is literally a life-long process and sharing that journey can be informative and fun! Here is one important concept to raise a money-wise child:  

Needs versus Wants

Life is about making choices. Teaching your son or daughter on how to choose on where to spend his or her money is an extremely important life lesson. Both needs and wants require money. Needs are what we spend money on to survive, and don’t typically change over time. Wants are what we spend money on, items or services which may or may not be good for us but are not essential for survival. Wants can change over time. 

The bottom triangle illustrates the items that we need to support of our daily lives. Explain to your child that you need food/water to sustain the body to survive, clothes to protect our body from the outside weather elements, a home to live in and some means of transportation, and bills to pay such as utilities and groceries, for example If these needs are not met, we can experience distress, even become ill or die.

The top triangle illustrates the items that we may want to make us happy and be fulfilled—soda pop, candy, videos, toys and vacations, etc.  These wants may be great, but we don’t need them to keep us alive and well. If our wants are not fulfilled, we may be disappointed, but it does not result in illness or death. 

Table Talk

Ask you child to identify each item on the following list as a “NEED” or a WANT.”  His or her answers may surprise you! 

1) Tickets to your favorite sports team.  Answer:  WANT 

2) Milk, cereal and fruit. Answer:  NEED

3) Doctor visit after you broke your leg. Answer:  NEED

4) A new toy.  Answer: WANT

5) A new TV when you already have one that works.  Answer: WANT

Life Lesson: If there no money left after needs are taken care of, then the list of wants will have to wait! 

Previous articleWhat Is the Significance of Attending a Highly Ranked Public School?
Next articleToo Much Halloween Candy? Introduce the Switch Witch!
Terri Alexonhttp://www.azcc.gov/azinvestor

RELATED ARTICLES

Articles

What Is the Significance of Attending a Highly Ranked Public School?

Kate Reed -
SPONSORED If you’re considering sending your child to a new school, you may want to spend some time researching public school rankings.  U.S. News & World...
Read more
Articles

Ready to Be Pet Parents?

Rachel Galvez -
5 steps to find out if your family is ready A new dog or cat (or fish, hamster or bird) can add a lot of...
Read more
Articles

7 Tips for Talking About Divorce

Michelle Renee Adams -
First, take a deep breath. Your concern about how best to have this conversation shows that you are thoughtful and want to do what...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
885FollowersFollow
10,262FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 932 South Hunters Run
  • Show Low, AZ 85901
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2021 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO