RAK Date Night: Luxury Movie Theatre Experience in Scottsdale

If dinner and a movie is your go-to date night, then you’ll want to add the newly opened Landmark Theatre in Scottsdale to your rotation.

This upscale movie theatre offers plush recliners and all the usual movie concessions that you know and love, including popcorn, candy, and soft drinks.

In addition, the theatre also features a full-service bar and lounge with modern seating and dim lighting—making it the perfect spot to hang out before or after the movie with your special someone.

My husband and I had the chance to check out the theatre for ourselves on our own date night and it was everything we wanted in a movie-going experience.

Being 8 months pregnant, I was so happy to have a comfy recliner chair to relax in. It allowed me to kick my feet up and adjust it to the level of incline that felt best.

It also was nice because the recliners offer more space so you aren’t cramped up next to a stranger. We had a little cozy section of the theatre to ourselves and it really felt like our own private movie screening (even though there were other people in the theatre, they felt far enough away that I forgot they were even there!).

Of course, to me, it’s not a true movie experience unless there’s popcorn and candy involved, so we ordered up some of our favorites—Reese’s Pieces for me and M&Ms for my husband, and we shared a large popcorn.

Even though we willingly chose to see a kid’s movie (Sing 2), somehow the ambiance of the twinkling lights in the Scottsdale Quarter area, combined with the theatre’s upscale luxury atmosphere, still made it feel like a romantic date night.

While Landmark Theatre is still getting its Scottsdale location up and running having only been open since mid-December, the company plans to eventually offer a larger selection of gourmet items in addition to its traditional concessions. An extended menu is expected when the theatre’s kitchen is complete, sometime in late January.

For more information, visit: landmarktheatres.com/phoenix/scottsdale-quarter-theatre

Enter to win two passes for your own date night!