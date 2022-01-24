Thursday, January 27, 2022
Celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day with a FREE Slice of Chocolate Cake

Monique Seleen
January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day…and to celebrate The Double Dutch Kitchen and Cocktails, a family-friendly and dog- friendly restaurant in Chandler, is offering a free slice of its handmade chocolate cake with the purchase of a sandwich or entrée.

Grab the family and head there for dinner and a slice of the chef-crafted chocolate cake topped with white chocolate and berry coulis.

The Double Dutch Kitchen and Cocktails is a locally owned and operated New American gastropub serving comfort food with a modern and elegant twist. It is located at 1890 W Germann Rd # 1, Chandler, AZ 85286. For more information about The Double Dutch, please visit www.thedoubledutchaz.com

